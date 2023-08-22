Daniel Fuentes

A man is facing a second round of drug trafficking charges in less than a month after he was reportedly found last week with large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents say they found Daniel Fuentes, 33, with 37.6 grams of meth and 20.4 grams, the equivalent of 204 pills, of fentanyl in a backpack on Aug. 15, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.