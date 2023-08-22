A man is facing a second round of drug trafficking charges in less than a month after he was reportedly found last week with large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents say they found Daniel Fuentes, 33, with 37.6 grams of meth and 20.4 grams, the equivalent of 204 pills, of fentanyl in a backpack on Aug. 15, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Fuentes is charged with two counts of trafficking controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute and one count of tampering with evidence.
Electronic court records indicate New Mexico 5th Judicial District Court Judge Dustin K. Hunter set bond for Fuentes at $10,000 cash or surety on Friday.
A Chaves County Detention Center population summary report listed Fuentes as still in custody as of early Monday.
The order setting Fuentes' conditions of release notes he has a “substantial history of failing to appear for court and to comply with conditions of probation.”
No attorney representing Fuentes on Friday was in court records.
Per the criminal complaint, Task Force agents discovered the drugs on Fuentes when they approached him as he stood outside a 100 block of South Ash Street residence.
The agents received an alert through their records management system saying Fuentes was to be detained in relation to another case.
Once he saw the agents approaching him, Fuentes reportedly reached into his waistline before throwing a backpack into a nearby fenced-in front yard.
Agents state they found $400 on Fuentes and retrieved the backpack.
The criminal complaint says Fuentes denied the backpack was his but could not explain why he had thrown it over the fence.
Upon receiving a search warrant, agents say they found two clear baggies containing a white substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine, a clear baggie with blue round pills stamped M-30 wrapped in material, and Fuentes' driver's license.
Fuentes was arrested on similar charges on Aug. 2 after task force agents found 23.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 46 pills of fentanyl and $4,147 while executing a search warrant on his 400 block of Fifth Street home.
Court records indicate Fuentes was charged, in that case, with three counts of trafficking controlled substances, along with one count each of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, and controlled substances possession prohibited.
Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond for Fuentes in that case at $25,000 bond cash or surety.