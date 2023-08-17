Hector Villareal

Villareal 

A Roswell man is facing criminal charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday which ended with him crashing into another vehicle.

Hector Villareal, 18, was apprehended for reportedly leading an agent with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force on a high-speed chase which began in the 300 block of East Forest Street and ended when Villareal collided with another vehicle at a 1400 block of South Monroe Street address, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.