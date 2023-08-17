A Roswell man is facing criminal charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit Tuesday which ended with him crashing into another vehicle.
Hector Villareal, 18, was apprehended for reportedly leading an agent with the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force on a high-speed chase which began in the 300 block of East Forest Street and ended when Villareal collided with another vehicle at a 1400 block of South Monroe Street address, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Todd Wildermurth, public information officer for the Roswell Police Department said no injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Once in custody, court records indicate Villareal was charged with one count each of reckless driving and resisting, evading, obstructing an officer.
Additionally, Villareal was charged with one count each of unlawful possession of a handgun after police allegedly found a firearm in the 2020 Cadillac CTS Villareal was driving.
No attorney representing Villareal who could provide comment was listed in electronic court records before press time Wednesday.
The agent first encountered Villareal at 2:19 p.m. traveling on West McGaffey Street from South Garden Avenue at a speed above the posted speed limit. The officer stated they traveled at 60 mph to catch up to Villareal.
Per the affidavit, Villareal headed south on Grand Avenue from McGaffey Street before turning east onto Forest.
“The vehicle was not slowing for the turns it was making. The driver was operating carelessly and with the driving behavior he was displaying he could have endangered other motorists,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.
Police say, when Villareal turned south onto Garden Avenue, the officer trailing him in an unmarked police unit activated its emergency lights and attempted to conduct a stop on him.
Villareal did not stop and reportedly continued south onto Garden Avenue and west onto Buena Vista Street. The pursuit continued along several streets before the officer lost sight of Villareal on Jackson Drive.
The officer soon caught sight of Villareal, who stopped after crashing into another vehicle on Monroe Avenue.
According to the affidavit, Villareal admitted having bought the gun from a man he did not know.
Villareal claimed he did not stop for the unmarked unit the agent was driving because the vehicle was the same type of truck that a group of people looking for him drive. He added he did not hear the unit sirens or see its emergency lights during the chase.