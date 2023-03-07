An episode of domestic violence touched off an hours-long standoff with local law enforcement Saturday that ended with the arrest of a Roswell man.
Rusty Johnson, 49, of Roswell had reportedly beaten his wife and threatened to kill her, their two children and his own father with a knife early Saturday, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.
Johnson was subsequently apprehended by deputies and members of the Roswell Police Department SWAT team. Court records indicate he now faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a household member, two counts each of battery of a household member and abandonment of a child no death or great bodily harm, and one count each of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property of a household member.
Yslas said Johnson's wife, children and father received non-life-threatening injuries from the altercation that led to the standoff.
The standoff resulted in a stretch of South Main Street being closed off to traffic. Several other motorists pulled over and observed deputies and officers armed and clad in protective gear calling for Johnson to come out and surrender.
Deputies were dispatched at 7:26 a.m. to a 5700 block of Kincaid Drive address in response to a report of domestic violence. Johnson had reportedly gone to the house where his father lived and when his father opened the back door, Johnson pushed him out of the way.
Per court records, Johnson then forced his way into a bedroom where his wife and two children were in bed. Johnson then reportedly placed his hands around her neck and took her to the living room. His wife, their two daughters and Johnson's parents were all in the living room.
After taking out a large knife he had been carrying, Johnson approached his wife and allegedly said he would kill them. The father then reportedly “took down” Johnson who fell. Johnson's mother grabbed the knife from the floor. Johnson's wife and two children then fled from the house as he shouted after them.
After being ordered to leave the house by his father, Johnson then allegedly walked to the south end of the residence and broke a bathroom window with a hammer. He then retreated into a 5704 South Main Street building he owns. Deputies then tried and failed to persuade him to come out.
“He told deputies he wasn't coming out and to bring him some beer and a hamburger. He wanted beer and a hamburger,” Yslas said.
Personnel with the Roswell Police Department SWAT team soon arrived in an armored vehicle, and repeatedly called out for Johnson to come out or to pick up a mobile phone that had been dropped inside the building by police for him to communicate with them, but Johnson did not listen.
After requesting and then receiving a search warrant for the building and Johnson's arrest, officers and deputies then switched tactics.
“After a lengthy amount of time they introduced chemical agents into the building,” Yslas said. When that still did not force him out, personnel went inside and brought him out.
Chaves County Magistrate Judge James Mason set bond for Johnson at $50,000.
No word on what caused the incident of domestic violence but Yslas said deputies have had past encounters with Johnson in which he was aggressive and uncooperative.
Court records state that in January after one of Johnson's businesses was robbed he disobeyed orders from a deputy not to go inside of the business. When he continued to try to, he allegedly tried to hit a deputy. He was later charged with one count each of assault upon a peace officer, attempted battery and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Johnson pled not guilty to both counts and according to court records both charges were eventually dropped in that case.
