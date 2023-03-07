Rusty Johnson Standoff

Chaves County deputies and members of the Roswell Police Department SWAT team outside 5704 South Main Street on Saturday.

 Clarke Condé Photo

An episode of domestic violence touched off an hours-long standoff with local law enforcement Saturday that ended with the arrest of a Roswell man.

Rusty Johnson, 49, of Roswell had reportedly beaten his wife and threatened to kill her, their two children and his own father with a knife early Saturday, Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas said.