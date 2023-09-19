Osvaldo Sanchez

An 18-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly engaging in street racing and leading police on a high-speed pursuit through the city.

Osvaldo Sanchez, 18, of Roswell, faces one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and racing on roadways, exhibition driving on Sunday evening, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.