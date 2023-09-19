An 18-year-old man faces criminal charges after allegedly engaging in street racing and leading police on a high-speed pursuit through the city.
Osvaldo Sanchez, 18, of Roswell, faces one count each of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and racing on roadways, exhibition driving on Sunday evening, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Roswell police reportedly tried to conduct a stop on the white Chevy Silverado pickup at about 7:20 p.m. Officers eventually located and detained Sanchez after he stopped at the intersection of Fifth Street and Atkinson Avenue.
Sanchez appeared in Chaves County Magistrate Court Monday, where electronic court records state that Judge James Mason ordered him released on his own recognizance pending trial.
No name of an attorney representing Sanchez was listed in court records Monday.
An officer first encountered the pickup reportedly driven by Sanchez on Sunday after hearing the sound of engines coming from the now abandoned municipal airport.
“Upon arrival at the runway, I observed several vehicles on the runway and heavy smoke in the air from burnouts,” the responding officer said in the complaint.
The officer headed north on the runway, where he observed a white truck and a dark car racing on the runway and both vehicles speeding toward him.
“At this time, the white truck was traveling south and blew passed (sic) me at a high rate of speed,” the officer recounted in the complaint. The officer then turned his vehicle around to conduct a stop on the pickup as it continued to flee.
Per the complaint, the pickup driven by Sanchez then crossed College Boulevard near the Cielo Grande Athletic area, moving at a high speed and headed south, as civilians were in the area to watch athletic games.
Police say Sanchez continued south along a dirt road near Cielo Grande before turning east onto Eighth Street and moving at a high speed, allegedly failing to stop for at least one stop sign near Union Avenue and Eighth Street.
The officer continued to trail the pickup along a series of streets. He briefly canceled the pursuit before again encountering the pickup as it turned east onto Fifth Street from Orchard Avenue.
According to the complaint, the officer again tried to conduct a stop on the pickup at the intersection of Fifth Street and Atkinson Avenue, prompting the pickup to immediately stop and Sanchez to emerge from the vehicle with his hands in the air.
Officers discovered a male passenger was in the pickup, who Sanchez said had nothing to do with what happened.
The complaint says that Sanchez admitted to seeing the officer's lights during the pursuit and that the decision not to stop was “a split-second choice.”
When questioned, the passenger told police he and Sanchez were at a trucking event where Sanchez reportedly expressed a desire to race someone. When they began to race another vehicle, a patrol car showed up, and they took off.
When asked if Sanchez indicated why he decided to flee police, the complaint says the passenger responded he did not know but that “it was his adrenaline probably.”
