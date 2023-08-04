Daniel Fuentes

Fuentes 

Nearly 24 grams of methamphetamine, along with a cache of other drugs and cash, were taken off the street Wednesday following the arrest of a Roswell man.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court says Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents uncovered 23.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 46 pills of suspected fentanyl and $4,147 in cash during a search of a 400 block of East Fifth Street residence.