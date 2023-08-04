Nearly 24 grams of methamphetamine, along with a cache of other drugs and cash, were taken off the street Wednesday following the arrest of a Roswell man.
A criminal complaint filed Thursday in Chaves County Magistrate Court says Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force agents uncovered 23.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1.1 grams of cocaine, 46 pills of suspected fentanyl and $4,147 in cash during a search of a 400 block of East Fifth Street residence.
Court records indicate one of the residents, Daniel Fuentes, 33, was arrested and is charged with three counts of trafficking a controlled substance, along with one count each of resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, and controlled substances, possession prohibited, cocaine.
No name of an attorney representing Fuentes was listed in court records as of Thursday.
Agents detained another three people at the time, though as of Wednesday, court records did not indicate whether they face any charges.
Per the criminal complaint, the drugs were found Wednesday at 1:38 p.m. when task force agents executed a “no knock” search warrant of the house as part of an investigation.
While stationed outside the house, agents announced their presence and called on Fuentes to come out several times. Agents heard Fuentes shouting inside the house, though they could not discern what he was saying.
Fuentes reportedly failed to heed orders to exit, prompting agents to enter the house. Agents observed Fuentes reach into his shorts while in the far corner bedroom in the southeast corner of the house. Because of his failure to obey orders, court documents state that agents forced Fuentes to the floor.
According to police, agents found on Fuentes a clear bag containing blue pills believed to be methamphetamine, a 4.2-gram bag of methamphetamine and $37 in cash.
The complaint states authorities also found two bags wrapped in saran wrap. They contained a combined 19.1 grams of methamphetamine on the bedroom floor.
Police also detected the bag of cocaine and some $4,100 of cash inside a dresser inside the room.
Statements from Fuentes to agents asking them to retrieve a cigarette from his room, and an identification card found in the bedroom, led agents to believe that the bedroom where the drugs were found was inhabited by Fuentes, according to the criminal complaint.