A local man who reportedly injured a motorcycle driver in a two-vehicle collision before subsequently fleeing the scene is now free on his own recognizance.
Per court records, Judge James Mason ruled Monday that Johnny Barela, 59, of Roswell, be released on his own recognizance following an appearance in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
No attorney representing Barela was listed in electronic courts records who could be reached for comment before press time Wednesday.
Barela was served June 2 with a warrant for his arrest on eight criminal counts related to a May 5 crash. Those counts include leaving the scene of an accident, great bodily harm or death; leaving the scene of an accident with damage to a vehicle; failure to give information and render aid; and failure to give immediate notice of accidents.
The remaining charges are: driving without a license; unlawful use of a license; driving while license suspended; and failure to maintain a traffic lane.
Charges against Barela stem from a crash at the intersection of West Country Club Road and Washington Avenue in which a motorcycle driver sustained multiple injuries.
Court records indicate the accident happened when Barela allegedly made an improper lane change while the motorcycle driver was crossing the intersection. Barela then reportedly drove away after crashing into the victim.
According to the criminal complaint, Barela, when questioned, told police he did not see the motorcycle driver when he was switched lanes. Barela allegedly said he cut off the motorcycle driver and caused the collision before driving away.