A Roswell man faces multiple criminal charges after reportedly kidnapping, attacking and threatening to kill a woman Saturday, at one point even trying to run the woman over with her own vehicle.

Chris Romero, 50, allegedly struck the woman several times, stabbed the interior of a vehicle, tried choking her, and attempted to run her over before crashing into a tree on West College Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.