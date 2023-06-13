A Roswell man faces multiple criminal charges after reportedly kidnapping, attacking and threatening to kill a woman Saturday, at one point even trying to run the woman over with her own vehicle.
Chris Romero, 50, allegedly struck the woman several times, stabbed the interior of a vehicle, tried choking her, and attempted to run her over before crashing into a tree on West College Street, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.
Some $500 in cash, keys to the woman's vehicle, a Samsung Galaxy S8 and a converter charger were reported missing from the vehicle. The woman said the items were in her vehicle and that Romero had possibly taken them.
He now faces charges on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of aggravated battery, larceny over $500 and second-degree kidnapping.
Eric McMahon, a public defender who represented Romero at Monday's hearing, said bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.
The woman informed police about the incident Saturday night.
She explained that it happened after Romero came to her residence in the 200 block of West Alameda Street. He then reportedly told the woman that the battery on the electronic ankle monitor he was wearing was running low and persuaded her to drive him to a North Main Street business to buy a charger converter to recharge it.
Per court records, the woman said they next went to a gas station in the 500 block of West McGaffey Street. When they arrived, Romero then got out of the vehicle, took the keys and kept the woman locked inside.
When Romero returned the vehicle, the woman recounted to police, she then began driving north on South Washington Avenue, when Romero — who was sitting in the front passenger seat — began hitting her several times in the head and face before allegedly grabbing the steering wheel and attempting to turn it while she was driving.
Romero allegedly took out a knife and stabbed the vehicle dashboard with it before getting on top of her and hitting her again. Court records state Romero then somehow switched seats with the woman and gained control of the vehicle, which he started to drive.
As he was driving it, Romero allegedly began choking the woman, telling her he would have to kill her because he would be going to prison. He reportedly added that he would crash the vehicle into a fence.
Once they reached the 600 block of West College Street, the woman later told police, she escaped from the vehicle and ran.
When she started running south, Romero tried running her over with the vehicle, but she moved out of the way just before he crashed into a tree and knocked it over.
The woman told officers she ran to the police station while Romero drove away.
Per court records, the woman informed police that Romero, who she met two days earlier, had driven a Maroon Mitsubishi to her house which he had left at her residence.
Later, the vehicle was found in the driveway of her home. The police then went by an area where the woman said Romero lived in the 700 block of Wooldridge Margaret Road, and his Mitsubishi was found in the driveway.
Police then executed a search warrant on Romero's home where they collected evidence and took him into custody.
Once at the station, Romero angrily declined to answer questions, according to court records.
