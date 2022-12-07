A local judge Thursday ordered that a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl and grooming several others will remain detained while awaiting trial.
On Dec. 1, Judge Dustin K. Hunter of New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court granted a motion by the district attorney's office to keep 38-year-old Juan Rodriguez in pretrial detention. Hunter's order came following a hearing in Chaves County.
“The state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that no conditions of release will reasonably protect the safety of any other person or the community,” court documents regarding the decision to grant the order state.
Cherylinn Gunning, Rodriguez's attorney, could not be reached for comment on the decision before press time Tuesday. Rodriguez is charged with four counts of criminal sexual penetration in the first degree, child under 13; along with one count each of kidnapping in the first degree, intent to commit sexual acts; enticement of a child and tampering with evidence.
Hunter, in his decision, called the alleged acts “shocking” and said that Rodriguez had allegedly “sought out and groomed numerous young children to engage in sexual acts with him.”
In documents explaining why the motion for pretrial detention was granted, Hunter said seven witnesses testified at the hearing, where four females between ages 10 and 12 were identified as having had substantial contact with Rodriguez, who appeared to have used each relationship as a means to get to the next one.
“Defendant's volume of contact with these children, his regular pattern of reaching out to others in their friends circle and his attempts to hide evidence indicates to this court that the defendant, if released, would be a danger to other children in the community,” Hunter wrote in the documents.
He added conditions, including Rodriguez being outfitted with a GPS ankle monitor, or being subject to a curfew or house arrest, or having his social media use monitored, would be ineffective safeguards if he was released.
“Defendant is adept at the use of technology and he has shown an attempt to try to hide his conduct from the authorities,” Hunter said in the decision.
Rodriguez was arrested Nov. 18. Per court records, earlier that day he reportedly contacted the alleged victim on Snapchat and persuaded her to visit him.
After reportedly picking her up from one of her friend's houses, court records state Rodriguez drove the alleged victim to his 1200 block of North Main Street apartment, where the two engaged in sexual acts. When she woke up from a nap at the apartment, court records state she found Rodriguez having sex with her.
Later, while still at the apartment and while Rodriguez was in another room, the alleged victim called her sister and stated that she had been raped.
Court records indicate when Rodriguez learned about the call, he panicked and dropped the alleged victim off near one of her friend's houses.
When law enforcement went to Rodriguez's apartment, he reportedly did not let them in for 15 minutes. When he did come to the door, court filings indicate Rodriguez was wet, as if he just came out of the shower. Police later discovered bed linens thrown into a spare room in the apartment, while socks and underwear were found in a trash can.
Rodriguez and the alleged victim, per court records, had at least two previous sexual encounters going back as far as September or October.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.