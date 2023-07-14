A local man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly shooting his uncle during a Tuesday night argument.
Austin Carlile, 21, is charged with one count each of aggravated battery, great bodily harm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting 59-year-old Frank John Hudson, a criminal complaint says.
Carlile also faces one count of controlled substances, possession prohibited, after police found two bags on him of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.
Hudson, who was shot once in the chest, was still in the hospital Wednesday morning and in stable condition, according to a press release issued by the Roswell Police Department.
Renee Broberg, assistant district attorney for the 5th Judicial District, has filed a motion to keep Carlile behind bars pending trial. She has deemed Carlile a flight risk and said the shooting, and other threats of violence toward family members, show that he is “reckless and dangerous.”
“He not only shot and injured someone with a firearm, but he did so while possessing illegal narcotics. This is inherently dangerous to the public if he is released,” Broberg wrote in the motion.
No name of an attorney representing Carlile was listed in electronic court records Thursday.
Electronic court records also do not list a date for a hearing on the motion for pretrial detention.
Per the criminal complaint, Hudson was shot once in the chest at about 4 p.m. Tuesday following a physical fight at a 400 block of Parkview Avenue address.
When later questioned, Hudson and two other relatives alleged that Carlile fired the shot during an argument in the bathroom, which quickly escalated into a physical fight between the two men.
Relatives, who were present at the scene of the shooting, said Carlile is struggling with Fentanyl addiction and had recently been threatening to shoot relatives.
Per the criminal complaint, Hudson and other family members later told police that prior to the shooting, Hudson was confronting Carlile about drug use and threats. A physical fight then ensued between the two men and ended with the shooting.
Another relative later told police that Carlile discharged the weapon again, but it did not hit anyone. The relative then took the firearm away. When Carlile tried to get the gun back, the complaint says the relative struck Carlile several times with the weapon.
When questioned by police, the complaint indicates that Carlile declined to speak with investigators.
