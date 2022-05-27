A Roswell man died from injuries in a crash Wednesday in Eddy County, according to the New Mexico State Police.
A press release from NMSP said Donald Flores, 48, died at Artesia General Hospital after the early morning crash south of Artesia.
The press release said the initial investigation indicated that Flores was was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck south on U.S. Highway 285 at about 5:40 a.m. when the Chevrolet struck a 2020 Ford F-250 pickup that was also traveling southbound, in the right-hand lane, near milepost marker 65.
Flores was transported from the scene to the Artesia hospital. The driver of the Ford and three passengers were not injured.
"It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash," according to the press release from State Police, which also stated the Ford’s occupants were properly using seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation by the NMSP.