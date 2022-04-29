A Roswell man has died following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night south of the city, according to the New Mexico State Police.
State Police officers were dispatched at about 8:46 p.m. to a crash at U.S. 285 and Darby Road, a news release indicated. That is not far from Midway.
Richard Wiles, 64, a driver of one of the vehicles, was pronounced deceased at the scene by personnel with the Office of the Medical Investigator, according to the news release.
State Police reported that an investigation indicated a 2009 car driven by Wiles was traveling north on U.S. 285 when it collided with the rear axle of a 2014 tractor-trailer commercial motor vehicle. The tractor-trailer had been turning onto southbound U.S. 285 from Darby Road, and the two vehicles collided as the tractor-trailer crossed the northbound lanes of U.S. 285.
Wiles’ car then spun around, coming to rest facing south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 285, and then was struck head-on by a northbound 2017 vehicle.
The driver of the 2017 vehicle sustained minor injuries, State Police indicated.
Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor and seat belts were worn in the crash. The crash is under investigation by State Police with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau.
