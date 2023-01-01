A man was fatally shot Friday night outside a motel in the 2700 block of West Second Street after he allegedly threatened the suspect with a knife, the Roswell Police Department reported.
The victim, Adam Trujillo, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers arrived at the Leisure Inn just before 6 p.m. The suspect, Anthony McCullough, 27, also of Roswell, told police he shot Trujillo.
Police say Trujillo and McCullough had been sitting inside of McCullough’s pickup truck when Trujillo is alleged to have made the threat against McCullough.
Purportedly, McCullough then left the vehicle and went into his motel room, “where he armed himself with a rifle and shot Adam (Trujillo) multiple times while he (McCullough) was still sitting in the passenger seat of the pickup,” Roswell Police Capt. Joe Smith stated about the initial findings of the RPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Smith also explained that McCullough performed first aid on Trujillo after shooting him, but that Trujillo died.
McCullough was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of one count of second-degree murder and is being held in the Chaves County Detention Center after being held at the location of the incident.