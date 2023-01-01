Leisure Inn

 Terri Harber photo

A man was fatally shot Friday night outside a motel in the 2700 block of West Second Street after he allegedly threatened the suspect with a knife, the Roswell Police Department reported.

The victim, Adam Trujillo, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene.