The case of a local man who allegedly pulled a machete on a store employee while attempting to steal merchandise from a business has been bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court for trial or eventual resolution.
Chaves County Magistrate Court Judge James Mason decided to bind the case of Carlos Limon Garcia, 35, of Roswell to District Court after Limon Garcia on June 20 waived his right to a preliminary examination.
Mason also accepted a motion by the defense to reduce Limon Garcia's bond from $50,000 to $2,500 cash or surety, according to electronic court documents.
A criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court states Limon Garcia is charged with one count each of aggravated assault and shoplifting under $250, following a Feb. 25 incident at a West Second Street business.
The confrontation happened after the store employee said he saw and identified Limon Garcia in the store, who he said he knew from previous episodes of shoplifting.
Upon approaching Limon Garcia, the employee informed him he had to leave the store. Limon Garcia then reportedly pulled a bottle of vodka out of the hoodie he was wearing. He was also carrying three other items that were not concealed.
Limon Garcia, per court records, placed the items down on a shelf in one of the store aisles and stated he had been planning to pay for the items.
The employee was following Limon Garcia out of the aisle when he reportedly pulled out a large machete and told the employee that he did not need to follow him so closely.
According to court documents, the employee continued to escort Limon Garcia, who was still holding the machete, out of the store. While walking to the front door of the business, Limon Garcia turned around and told the employee “I'm going to smack you” before exiting the business.
Limon Garcia is also awaiting trial on charges related to a March robbery of a Domino's Pizza on South Union Avenue. Court records state that Limon Garcia threatened an employee at the store and took $63. He reportedly hurled a brick at police officers when they pursued him on foot before he was apprehended.
Bond, in that case, has been set for Limon Garcia at $50,000.