Carlos Limon Garcia

Limon Garcia 

The case of a local man who allegedly pulled a machete on a store employee while attempting to steal merchandise from a business has been bound over to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court for trial or eventual resolution.

Chaves County Magistrate Court Judge James Mason decided to bind the case of Carlos Limon Garcia, 35, of Roswell to District Court after Limon Garcia on June 20 waived his right to a preliminary examination.

