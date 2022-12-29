A Roswell man arrested last month for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a local vehicle dealership has pled not guilty to eight criminal counts.
Jonathan Roehlk, assistant district attorney confirmed that Cody Brown, 29, entered the plea Tuesday at his arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County.
Per court records, the charges consisted of three counts each of larceny over $2,500 and receiving stolen property over $2,500; two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny over $2,500 and one count each of possession of burglary tools and criminal trespass.
Ira Shiflett, Brown's attorney, did not respond to requests for comment about the plea before press time Wednesday. District Judge Thomas Lilley has scheduled a jury trial in the case for May 9, 2023.
Court filings show Brown was arrested Nov. 19 at his 2700 block West 8th Street residence as part of an investigation into catalytic converter thefts from a 1500 block of West 2nd Street vehicle dealership lot.
As part of the investigation, Brown's home was searched, and two converters were allegedly found in an alleyway trash container near the property. Police also discovered four used saw blades, which authorities believed were used to cut the converters off the vehicles.
The charges are connected specifically to an Oct. 22 incident, in which court documents indicate 12 converters, worth a combined total of $12,000 were removed from seven vehicles. He was assisted by an unidentified accomplice.
Security camera footage from the sales lot reportedly show Brown and another man driving a dark Chevy Malibu with two distinctly colored rims in a nearby alleyway.
“The converters are put into the trunk of the Malibu; the car then backs out preventing the camera from capturing the license plate,” court records state.
Additional video from the intersection of West Second Street and Sycamore Avenue that night show the Malibu turn into the parking lot of a business, before turning north on Sycamore Avenue.
Days later, court documents state, a Malibu with rims similar to those in the video, was spotted in the driveway of Brown's address. After learning the vehicle was parked at Brown's address, investigators found the man in the video matched a mugshot of Brown that was on file.
Police say they also viewed surveillance video of Brown, usually accompanied by an unidentified man, coming onto the lot four times between May and October, when converters were also reported stolen.
Those included one time in July 14, where court records state Brown was allegedly confronted by police about trespassing onto the dealership property.
In a recent press release announcing Brown's arrest, Roswell Police said altogether the converter thefts and damage caused in removing them from the vehicle is believed to be at least $23,000.
Police in the release indicate that as of Dec. 15 investigations into converter thefts remain ongoing and could lead to further arrests related to the Brown case or others.
The frequency of catalytic converter thefts has skyrocketed in recent years. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the number of such thefts of converters increased sharply in recent years, rising by 326% in 2020 and in 2021 by another 354%.
Replacing the part can cost an owner an average of $2,500.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or breakingnews@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.