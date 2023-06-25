A Roswell man has pled not guilty to three criminal counts after he tried breaking into a woman's home last month.
Electronic court documents indicate John Hernandez, 44, pled not guilty to one count each of breaking and entering, criminal trespass and battery Tuesday at his arraignment in Chaves County Magistrate Court in Chaves County.
Ira Shiflett, Hernandez's attorney, did not respond when emailed for comment by the Roswell Daily Record.
Hernandez is accused of trying to force his way into the 500 block of West Brasher Road residence of a woman on May 13.
The woman later told police that she had been inside her home talking with her family when a man, later identified by police from surveillance camera footage as Hernandez, aggressively attempted to open the front door to her residence.
Per court records, the woman was calling 911 and pushed back on the door, when Hernandez reportedly forced the door open and pushed back against the woman with his hand. Surveillance footage from a camera in the front yard then showed what police say is Hernandez leaving the scene in a vehicle.