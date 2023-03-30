A month after reportedly opening fire on the house of a New Mexico State Police officer, a Roswell man has pled not guilty to several criminal counts related to that case.
Electronic court records indicate that when 25-year-old Jonah Flores appeared at his arraignment in 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County on Monday, he pled not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with one count each of abuse of a child; shooting at a dwelling or occupied building; and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon. Judge Thomas Lilley scheduled Flores' trial in the case for Aug. 8.
Flores' attorney Ira Shiflett did not return emails seeking comment about the arraignment or case before press time Wednesday.
Flores is alleged to have fired multiple rounds from a Glock 9 mm handgun at a 2600 block of North Lea Avenue house on the evening of Feb. 27, according to court records.
No one was injured, but in all, seven rounds were fired at the house, including one that penetrated the wall of a bedroom where the officer, his wife and three-year-old daughter were sleeping. That bullet was later found lodged into an armchair next to the girl's crib.
Surveillance video from a traffic camera on the street behind the house taken at the time of the shooting showed a Toyota Corolla with a Zia symbol on the window heading down the road and turning north on South Main Street. Police later found a vehicle matching that description registered to Flores at an apartment where he resided.
When police later searched Flores' apartment, they reportedly discovered a 9 mm Glock handgun with seven rounds missing.
Court records indicate Flores' later admitted to police that he opened fire on the house, but insisted he did not know who lived there, why he did it, how many shots were fired and whether or not he fired the shots while sitting inside his vehicle.
Flores is currently being held in pretrial detention while he awaiting trial on charges in the case.