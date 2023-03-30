Jonah Flores

A month after reportedly opening fire on the house of a New Mexico State Police officer, a Roswell man has pled not guilty to several criminal counts related to that case.

Electronic court records indicate that when 25-year-old Jonah Flores appeared at his arraignment in 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County on Monday, he pled not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with one count each of abuse of a child; shooting at a dwelling or occupied building; and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon. Judge Thomas Lilley scheduled Flores' trial in the case for Aug. 8.