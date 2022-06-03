A Roswell man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison on child pornography charges.
The sentence for Dain Justin Adams, 41, was issued Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Kenneth Gonzales, according to federal court documents and information from the office of Alexander M.M. Uballez, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico.
Federal court documents indicate that Adams had pleaded not guilty but was convicted in January by a jury on five counts: possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; conspiracy to produce visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct; receipt of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct; and two counts of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
The judge ordered 360 months in prison on the conspiracy count and 240 months for each of the other four charges, for a total of 1,320 months, and has recommended that Adams serve his time in a federal prison in Texas or Colorado.
Upon his release from prison, Adams will be subject to 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.
According to court documents, investigators discovered in May 2018 that a computer and internet addresses later traced to Adams and Jade Tiffany Laurezo, 38, his girlfriend who lived with him at a house in Roswell, possessed explicit child pornography. Search warrants then found explicit videos and photos of children shared between the two, as well as text messages talking about child pornography.
The U.S. District Attorney's Office indicated that Laurezo pleaded guilty on Oct. 31, 2019, to production of a visual depiction of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct. A sentencing hearing for Laurezo is scheduled for June 16. By the terms of the plea agreement, Laurezo faces 15 to 20 years in prison.
The case was investigated by the Roswell branch of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Chaves County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.