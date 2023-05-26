Anthony Puente

A Roswell man convicted of carrying out a drive-by shooting on a family outside an apartment building last year that left one man injured received a nine-year prison term Monday.

Per a press release from the Office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, Anthony Puente, 21, was given a 14-year sentence, nine of which will be served in prison. The remaining five years will be suspended and served on supervised probation. He will receive 349 days of credit for time served.