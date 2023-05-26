A Roswell man convicted of carrying out a drive-by shooting on a family outside an apartment building last year that left one man injured received a nine-year prison term Monday.
Per a press release from the Office of the District Attorney for New Mexico's 5th Judicial District, Anthony Puente, 21, was given a 14-year sentence, nine of which will be served in prison. The remaining five years will be suspended and served on supervised probation. He will receive 349 days of credit for time served.
The sentencing came after a two-day trial in April that concluded with a jury finding Puente guilty on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with one count each of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
Records indicate 20-year-old Kika Monarrez faces the same charges.
Monarrez, who was Puente's girlfriend at the time, is alleged to have scouted the location moments before the shooting. She then reportedly drove Puente away and helped him hide evidence. Electronic court records say a trial for Monarrez is scheduled for July.
Charges against Puente were the result of a May 31, 2022, shooting in which a man was shot in the hand while getting out of a car that was parked outside of a 700 block of East Third Street apartment building. His girlfriend and two infant children were also in the vehicle.
According to court records, witnesses said and camera footage in the area confirmed that moments before the shooting, a woman, later identified as Monarrez, exited the black Nissan Altima that Puente was also inside of at the time. Monarrez then walked over to the Nissan that was parked in the alley and got into the vehicle.
Puente then allegedly opened fire from inside the Altima, unleashing 10 rounds. Seven of those rounds reportedly struck a parked blue vehicle. The Nissan then headed down the alleyway before unleashing four more rounds as multiple people were coming out of the building in response to the gunfire.
Court records said the vehicle containing Puente and Monarrez then drove off. Monarrez was recognized by an officer who viewed surveillance video of the moments before the shooting. A witness also identified Monarrez from an array of photos presented by investigators.
Monarrez and Puente allegedly removed several items from the vehicle from which the shots were fired.
When interviewed by police, Puente, who claimed he had been shot at two weeks earlier, said he fired at the vehicle after seeing a laser beam coming from it. He said he then shot at the parked vehicle because he believed they were planning to shoot at him. He added that he later blacked out and did not remember most of what happened after that.
Per court records, the nine-year prison term fell far short of the 41 years in prison and 10 years probation recommended by the prosecution, the maximum penalty allowed under New Mexico law.
Under the sentencing memorandum submitted by Assistant District Attorney Timothy Wyatt, none of that time would have been suspended and all the sentences would run consecutively. Nearly half of that time — 20 years — would consist of enhancements for using a firearm in the commission of the crimes.
In the memorandum, Wyatt argued that what he called Puente's “complete apathy and lack of appreciation of his actions” demonstrated Puente would be a poor candidate for probation, and that imposing the maximum sentence would serve as a warning to others who might consider carrying out acts of gun violence.
“This type of behavior should be discouraged as strongly as possible and a message must be sent to the community of Roswell that no matter your age, no matter your history (or lack thereof) gun violence shall not be tolerated,” Wyatt wrote.
He added that the court should suspend no more than five years of that time to be served on supervised probation.
Puentes' attorney, Francis Rio, in his sentencing memorandum pushed back against the recommendation of the District Attorney's office, calling it absurd.
“The state's request that a five-year enhancement be added to each count where it's possible, and then its request that all counts be run consecutively, borders on prosecutorial vindictiveness,” Rio said in the memorandum.
He noted the 20 years of additional time for using a firearm would subject Puente to a term of imprisonment that would exceed that of someone convicted on two counts of second-degree murder.
“Defendant simply requests a reasonable sentence for shooting someone in the finger, which is what occurred here,” Rio stated.
In his recommendation, Rio called for the firearm enhancements for the aggravated assault counts involving the two infant children be dropped, and that the sentences for all of the offenses in the case be allowed to be served concurrently.
Rio said his client should be given a probated sentence, a deferred sentence or a conditional discharge. He stated that because of Puente's young age, it could be argued that his brain had not yet fully developed and therefore he did not fully grasp the nature and consequences of his actions at the time of the shooting.
