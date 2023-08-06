Darin Penn mug

A man who shot his teenage roommate to death last year during a drug-induced hallucination received a nine-year prison term Friday.

Darin Penn, 21, of Roswell, was sentenced after pleading no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2022 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mason Mayes. The plea was part of a deal reached by the prosecution and defense and approved by 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter.

