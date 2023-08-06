A man who shot his teenage roommate to death last year during a drug-induced hallucination received a nine-year prison term Friday.
Darin Penn, 21, of Roswell, was sentenced after pleading no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the 2022 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mason Mayes. The plea was part of a deal reached by the prosecution and defense and approved by 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter.
Penn will serve six years for voluntary manslaughter, the maximum sentence permitted under New Mexico law. That will be increased by three years for using a firearm in a crime. After completing his prison term, Penn will be on parole for two years.
Because he has been in pretrial detention since the shooting, Penn begins his sentence with 496 days of credit for time served.
Initially, Penn was charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting Mayes in the back of the head on March 26, 2022, while on the balcony of their 1600 North Sycamore Avenue apartment.
According to the prosecution, Penn called 911 after the shooting to report that a random person shot Mayes in the face and were still firing into the apartment from outside.
The criminal complaint indicates Penn later claimed he believed one of the shooters climbed onto the balcony. Penn said that is when he grabbed a gun and “unloaded it on them.”
When police arrived, Penn was found hiding in an apartment closet and Mayes out on the balcony. Mayes was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Prosecutors reduced the first-degree murder charge to a lesser count of second-degree murder after the toxicology report showed Penn had traces of cannabis, cocaine and benzodiazepine in his system at the time of the shooting.
Addressing the court Friday, Spindle said Penn still believed he was being shot at while being taken to the Police Department and even after arriving there.
Doug Jones Witt, Penn's attorney, said his client feels deep remorse for what happened and blamed Penn's use of drugs for the shooting.
“He never intended to kill Mason,” Jones said.
Following the hearing, Spindle explained that had the agreement not been reached, the case would have gone to trial with Penn facing a second-degree murder charge.
Spindle added he believes the prosecution could have prevailed, but given Penn's state of mind at the time and the fact he had called 911 after the shooting, Spindle believes the manslaughter charge and sentence are appropriate.