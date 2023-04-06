A man accused of performing sexual acts on a six-year-old girl was sentenced to probation last week.
On March 28, New Mexico 5th Judicial District Judge Dustin K. Hunter sentenced Rocco Caffaro, 40, to five years supervised probation during a virtual change of plea hearing conducted via Google Meet.
The sentence was part of a binding plea and disposition agreement crafted by the District Attorney's Office and defense, which stipulated Caffaro would receive five years supervised probation in exchange for changing his initial not guilty plea to one of no contest on one count of criminal sexual contact with a minor, child under 13.
The criminal sexual contact of a minor charge against Caffaro stemmed from an alleged March 1, 2021, incident, where according to court records, he committed sexual acts on the victim. After learning about the incident two days later, the mother reported the allegations to police.
Assistant District Attorney Timothy Wyatt, the prosecutor in the case, confirmed after the hearing that Caffaro will not have to register as a sex offender unless he violates his probation.
Criminal sexual contact with a minor, child under 13, is punishable by up to six years in prison followed by at least five years of parole, but given that the five years of supervised probation was part of the plea agreement, Hunter could not accept the plea agreement if he sought to impose a different sentence.
Caffaro must abide by several special conditions of probation, including completing 20 hours of community service, having no contact with the victim and no contact with an individual under the age of 18 who is not related to him without supervision from that child's parent while he is on probation.
There was no ruling on what, if any, contact Caffaro should have with his own three underage children, with Hunter saying that should be the purview of a domestic court.
“This is not the court that is best situated to deal with contact with biological children,” Hunter said when pronouncing sentence.
Both Wyatt and Jose Coronado, Caffaro's attorney, urged Hunter to agree to the change of plea and sentencing agreement, saying while not entered into lightly, it is the product of continued negotiation by both sides.
Wyatt said the victim's reluctance to testify, and what he described as a lack of physical evidence, constituted obstacles the prosecution would have faced in trial and based on his observations would have been unable to sway a jury.
He added the prosecution had put forth a deal to the defense that would have allowed for a judge to decide what, if any, prison time Caffaro would serve based on a sentencing range, but Coronado rejected that deal.
“These terms are the best justice we can provide at this time,” Wyatt said.
Coronado said at the hearing he agrees with the terms of the deal and that it is a fair resolution to the case. He added that he had sent Wyatt a written statement assessing what he believed the evidence in the state's case did and did not support and what he believed the defense would have been able to do in a possible trial that would impact the state's case.
“The state and defense really looked a lot at the case and talked about how we best thought it could be resolved and this is the resolution we came to,” Coronado explained.
Both the victim, now 8-years old, and her mother spoke at the hearing and called on Hunter to reject the agreement, saying she initially believed that any deal would have allowed Hunter to sentence Caffaro to time in prison.
When the victim addressed the court, she said Caffaro should be sent to prison for 18 years and be kept away from all children.
Both the victim and her mother told the court that the victim's life has been dramatically altered by Caffaro's conduct. The mother said her daughter experiences constant panic attacks, trauma and anxiety as a result of the incident, and that she no longer feels safe at home, school or even with male relatives, and must undergo routine therapy.
“I am reminded by the therapist that like a broken bone or surgery, she will take time to heal,” the victim’s mother said.
Caffaro also briefly addressed the court, saying he is grateful to get his life back on track, and said Hunter will never have to worry about him in a criminal court ever again.
“My goal is just to be the best man that I can, so I can be a good example to my kids and be a great dad,” Caffaro said.
