Chad Cole

Chad Cole, assistant superintendent for finance and operations at Roswell Independent School District, has been named by Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings as his choice as the new city manager. The city council will be asked to approve the choice of Cole for the job. Cole is shown here during a school board meeting in May 2022.

 Daily Record File Photo

Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings will recommend Chad Cole to city councilors as his choice for the new city manager.

Cole, a native of Roswell, is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for the Roswell Independent School District. Jennings’ choice of Cole was announced Friday afternoon in a city government press release. During a telephone interview later that day, Jennings said he wanted to find someone for the job who “knows the flavor of the community” and “knows our issues.” He also noted that he had in mind someone who has knowledge about the city’s finances. “We have financial issues at our city,” Jennings explained.