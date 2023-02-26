Roswell Mayor Timothy Jennings will recommend Chad Cole to city councilors as his choice for the new city manager.
Cole, a native of Roswell, is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for the Roswell Independent School District. Jennings’ choice of Cole was announced Friday afternoon in a city government press release. During a telephone interview later that day, Jennings said he wanted to find someone for the job who “knows the flavor of the community” and “knows our issues.” He also noted that he had in mind someone who has knowledge about the city’s finances. “We have financial issues at our city,” Jennings explained.
Cole first worked for the school district in 2005 until mid-2016. He started there as a grants coordinator and charter school business administrator, then he became the Chief Financial Officer in 2009. Cole went to work for Pioneer Bank in 2016 as its senior vice president and chief financial officer before returning to the district in 2017 to again assume his current position, according to previous reporting.
Jennings and Cole were among those who helped create the land swap deal between the school district and the state of New Mexico. This property swap is going to allow the district to construct a new campus for Nancy Lopez Elementary School while state law enforcement will receive the Nancy Lopez campus and its old furnishings for active shooter response training. Cole said recently that Jennings “was instrumental” in ensuring the agreement happened.
Jennings said he was impressed with Cole during the process, which will result in benefits for many people. This would include the local children who will be attending school at the future Nancy Lopez campus, which will be at a safer location with less traffic passing by. It will also help make many people safer because of the active shooter training that will occur at what will be the old Nancy Lopez campus, he explained. And local businesses will benefit from increased visits to the area by those who will use the training facility, Jennings also said.
Cole was among the three finalists for the role of city manager. Eight people were asked to be interviewed for the position, but only seven went through the process. More than 30 people originally applied for the job. Jennings said the interview sessions not only resulted in his choosing Cole. The interviews also allowed the mayor to learn about what concerns were on the minds of the councilors who participated. He said he wanted to find someone to help with the ongoing effort of uniting people in city government. “We’ve got to figure out how to get everyone together,” Jennings said.
Acting City Manager Mike Mathews will also continue having an important place in these endeavors even after he returns to his duties as the deputy city manager. The council is scheduled to hold its next regular meeting on Thursday, March 9. Councilors are expected to consider whether to approve Cole for the position of city manager at that time. Attempts to reach Cole for comment on Friday were unsuccessful.
Joe Neeb, Roswell’s former city manager, resigned in November 2022 after being suspended by Jennings. Neeb is now the city manager of Laredo, Texas.