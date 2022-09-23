rondasmithphoto

Ronda Smith

Though Ronda Smith was named postmaster of Roswell on Aug. 1, her promotion to the position will be marked with an installation ceremony that begins at 11 a.m. today at the main U.S. Postal Service office, 415 N. Pennsylvania Avenue. 

The public is invited to watch Smith, who is originally from Roswell, take her oath of office.