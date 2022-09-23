Though Ronda Smith was named postmaster of Roswell on Aug. 1, her promotion to the position will be marked with an installation ceremony that begins at 11 a.m. today at the main U.S. Postal Service office, 415 N. Pennsylvania Avenue.
The public is invited to watch Smith, who is originally from Roswell, take her oath of office.
“I’m a hometown girl,” she said during a telephone interview Wednesday.
Among her goals are to improve customer service and “make sure we’re setting up good habits,” she noted.
Also important is to ensure that U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's long-term sustainability plan, titled "Delivering for America," and meant to shore up the U.S. Postal Service, is carried out, she emphasized.
Smith has worked for the Postal Service since January 2005, when she was employed part-time as a clerk at the small Cloudcroft office, which is located about 20 miles east of Alamogordo. She was also working on her bachelor’s degree in business from Eastern New Mexico University at that time.
Less than a year went by before Smith found herself training to become a supervisor. She was promoted to the job of customer service supervisor in Alamogordo, where she also joined a team that conducted route inspections, and became a city route inspector in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
After taking on various leadership roles across the state — including in Roswell and Artesia — she was named as postmaster of Lovington, which is in Lea County, in 2014.
Then she was named postmaster of Carlsbad, in Eddy County, in 2016, where she remained until recently being named as postmaster of Roswell.
“Things are really going great,” she said of the experience so far.
Smith oversees three local Postal Service facilities and one contract station with 86 employees and two highway contract routes. The contract employees are supervised by the Postal Service.
There are some differences between city and rural mail delivery. Some city carriers still walk at least a portion of their routes, for example.
However, she also said that delivering mail requires, among other things, being organized.
“You will struggle if you aren’t,” Smith noted.
She said Roswell is where she intends to complete her career with the Postal Service.
The Roswell area delivers mail to about 28,500 places and makes daily deliveries to nearly 5,500 post office boxes, said Betty Fry, a Phoenix-based spokesperson for the Postal Service.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710 or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
