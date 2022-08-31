Gomez, Jesse

Juno Ogle Photo

Jesse Gomez, a nurse at Lovelace Regional Hospital, recently returned from a mission trip to Poland, where he worked as part of a medical team caring for people displaced by the war in Ukraine.

There is a time and place for everything, Jesse Gomez said, and this month, he believed his place was in Poland. For a little over a week, he worked alongside other medical professionals providing care for Ukrainian war refugees.

It’s not the first time Gomez, a nurse at Lovelace Regional Hospital, has traveled overseas to volunteer his skills to help others. He’s made trips in the past through Colorado-based nonprofit organization International Medical Relief to the Amazon River in Brazil as well as Guatemala and Costa Rica.