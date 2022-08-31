There is a time and place for everything, Jesse Gomez said, and this month, he believed his place was in Poland. For a little over a week, he worked alongside other medical professionals providing care for Ukrainian war refugees.
It’s not the first time Gomez, a nurse at Lovelace Regional Hospital, has traveled overseas to volunteer his skills to help others. He’s made trips in the past through Colorado-based nonprofit organization International Medical Relief to the Amazon River in Brazil as well as Guatemala and Costa Rica.
“This trip was so much different than anything that I’ve done in South America or Central America,” Gomez said.
In those trips Gomez and other volunteers would travel to different villages and set up a clinic. On the Amazon River trip, they took a boat to the villages.
“We had all our supplies with us and for a whole week we’d go to different spots on the river and stop. These people would know we were coming. I don’t know how they would know, but they knew we were coming,” he said.
But Poland was a different situation, he said. The United Nations has reported more than 12 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February, with an estimated 5.2 million refugees spread across Europe. More than 1 million are estimated to be in Poland.
Gomez was part of a team of six volunteers that was in Poland Aug. 12 through Aug. 22 traveling to refugee camps around Warsaw, the capital city.
“The camps are south of Warsaw. There’s thousands of people out there in these camps that have been displaced by war,” he said. “A lot of these people that we saw in these camps, they had already been through the worst part of the war.”
One of those was a man Gomez said he met who had been among the hundreds of civilians who took shelter in the tunnels under a large steel factory bombed by the Russians in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine.
“He was telling me that he had been under the factory for three months. He didn’t see light for three months. He had suffered a broken hip, and up to this point in time, he still hadn’t had his hip fixed,” Gomez said.
“He gets around in a wheelchair. He doesn’t seem to be in much pain. But he was just very nonchalant about it,” Gomez said.
The man offered his help to the team.
“He said ‘My hip is broken, but I’ll get it fixed eventually. Can I help you with interpretation?’” Gomez said.
Mostly, though, the team relied on their cell phones to help with translation, he said. The people in the camps might speak one of several languages, Gomez said, either Polish, Ukrainian or Russian.
“It worked very well actually. You could speak into it and it would speak to them. Once you figure out what they were going to speak, you could actually have a good conversation. You could triage them and find out what they needed,” he said.
One thing they could not use their phones for was to take pictures, which he said was part of Poland’s security for the refugees. The government did not want any photos of refugees on social media where they might be able to be identified, he said.
“One guy tried to take a couple of pictures. They took his phone away,” Gomez said.
Mostly the team saw people with minor issues such as chronic conditions, and those in greater need would be referred to paramedics or a hospital.
“We did what we could. We did have Polish doctors nearby and paramedics nearby and if we saw something pretty serious we would alert them. People were just glad that someone was there to help them any way they could,” he said.
The living conditions are sparse in the camps, but Poland has done well in taking care of the people, he said.
“The Polish government, it’s just outstanding what they’ve done for these people. They’ve taken them in just like their own people,” he said.
The clinics were set up so the people would come to the clinic rather than the teams going to them, Gomez said, but the volunteers did get to tour the living areas. Some of the camps were set up in buildings while others were outside with large tents to house people.
The living spaces were small, not much larger than a typical office desk, he said.
“That’s where they live. Some of them have children, some of them have pets. They’re not stuffed right next to each other, but between there’s no curtains or nothing. They just don’t have the resources to put up curtains and separate them,” he said.
The number of children in the camps was something Gomez said he didn’t expect.
“The kids was maybe the saddest part of this,” he said.
The children were not seriously ill, although a dentist on the team pulled a lot of teeth, Gomez said.
“They would put up these playgrounds, most of them were inside, and they seemed to be happy. That’s all they had,” he said.
Gomez said had he known there would be so many children, he would have brought coloring books and crayons for them.
At the end of his week, Gomez said he actually wanted to stay longer, but International Medical Relief advises its volunteers not to do so.
“They tell us that, really, after a week or 10 days you should leave, get back to your life because you can get attached to this, get too stressed out,” he said.
But stress is exactly the reason why Gomez said he takes part in the group’s mission trips.
“I use these trips actually as a way to break stress from work, so I’m kind of sad to leave when I have to leave,” he said.
Gomez has been a nurse for nine years at Lovelace Regional Hospital and in his 17-year career has worked in an emergency room and intensive care unit and as a flight nurse. He was one of three Lovelace nurses from Roswell who went to New Jersey in April 2020 to assist hospital staff there early in the pandemic. He said Lovelace has been supportive of his mission work.
He and his wife, Barbara, had just returned from a vacation in June when the opportunity for the Poland trip arose, he said. But his bosses at the hospital gave their blessing for him to go, he said.
“They know I’ve done this before. They weren’t going to say no,” he said.
Gomez said that as a nurse, he’s always wanted to do what he can beyond the walls of the hospital and pays for the trips himself. He said if the war in Ukraine is still happening after the first of the year, he’ll probably go again.
“I would go back tomorrow,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.
