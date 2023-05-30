World War II veterans

Company K Rifle Platoon Sgt. Manuel Martinez, 100, of Roswell, left, speaks with Army Air Corp Corporal Juan F. Chavez, 96, of Artesia, Monday at the Memorial Day ceremony at the Gen. Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veteran's Cemetery. 

 Alex Ross Photo

The Gen. Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veteran's Cemetery Monday throbbed with the patriotic hymns, bugle cries and synchronized cadence of military ritual.

A Memorial Day observance put on by Chaves County Veterans drew local residents, including area officials and surviving veterans from conflicts as far back as World War II, to that sacred ground where some 500 members of the Armed Forces and their spouses are laid to rest.

