The Gen. Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veteran's Cemetery Monday throbbed with the patriotic hymns, bugle cries and synchronized cadence of military ritual.
A Memorial Day observance put on by Chaves County Veterans drew local residents, including area officials and surviving veterans from conflicts as far back as World War II, to that sacred ground where some 500 members of the Armed Forces and their spouses are laid to rest.
For an hour, wreaths were displayed, colors posted and a roster of speakers touched on the significance of the day.
Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington, who served in the Air Force and whose father and grandfather were also in the military, told the crowd that for many people, Memorial Day signals one of three things: the end of the school year, the unofficial start of summer or the beginning of the horse racing season at Ruidoso Downs.
“It is a shame that people think of those things and not what it is really about,” Herrington remarked. He attributed that mindset to the fact that in the current world of an all-volunteer military, only 0.2% of the American population is currently a part of it.
Sacrifices of past generations who perished in battle and in service to the country, he added, kept the country and its ideals intact for their contemporaries and those that came after them. Herrington said that more needs to be done to honor their sacrifices.
“There should be a wall everywhere you look in this town that says 'thank you to our military veterans and those who gave all,'” he said.
Herrington indicated that he is humbled by the fact he served in the same armed forces as those who sacrificed their lives for the protection and preservation of their country.
“When I look around and see the number of flags that are in the cemeteries, I am honored to say that I served in the same military that they did,” he said.
Other speakers noted the distinction between Memorial Day — which is the last Monday in May and meant to honor those who died in battle — and Veteran's Day — which is observed on the 11th day in November and meant to recognize all those who served in the military.
“It's not about veterans, it's about those who died. Veteran's Day is in November and it's an entirely different thing,” former state Sen. Rod Adair (R-Roswell), himself an Army veteran, said about Memorial Day while addressing the audience.
He said while it is impossible to remember the names of all who died in battle throughout America's history, people should acknowledge those from their respective states and communities who did.
Adair singled out for specific mention five New Mexico National Guard members, who died May 29, 1942, while stationed in the Philippines. Those named were Private Joe P. Martinez, 22, of Taos; Private First Class Claude B. Haws, 27, of Clovis; Private First Class Arthur O. Mann, 20, of Albuquerque; Sgt. Louis F. Martinez, 25, of Roy; and Sgt. Alfonso M “Reedy” Sanchez, 23, of Mora.
“All deserve to be remembered by name and I hope elsewhere in the United States are remembered in their hometown and home state heroes by name as often as can be accomplished,” Adair said.
He noted that in August 1941, the New Mexico National Guard was sent to the Philippines, then a U.S. possession, on a one-year tour of duty under the command of Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Months later, in December 1941, the U.S. would enter the Second World War following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, which is the same time that the Japanese launched their attack on the Philippines.
Half of the members of the New Mexico National Guard would lose their lives in the four years that followed, either from injuries or illnesses sustained while in prisoner of war camps, or in the battles for Baatan and Corregidor.
Adair mentioned that at one point, two and a half percent of New Mexico's male population between the ages of 15 and 45 were in a POW camp in the Philippines.
Featured speaker New Mexico House Minority Whip Greg Nibert (R-Roswell) emphasized the importance of keeping the memories of fallen soldiers alive, not only for those who live today, but for the education of future generations.
“The bonds that tie this nation together are fragile and each must do their part to maintain the strength, integrity and fortitude of those bonds. Let not the sacrifice of those who we honor today be made in vain,” Nibert said.
Before the ceremony ended, Burt Eldridge, of Chaves County Veterans, recognized 100-year-old Manuel Martinez of Roswell, one of the area's oldest surviving World War II veterans. Martinez, who was seated and at times required the assistance of members of the Roswell Veterans Honor Guard to move around at the ceremony, was a rifle platoon sergeant of Company K in the Third Marine Division.
Eldridge, who like Martinez had himself been a plumber, said Martinez has secretly been his hero. Martinez landed on four different beachheads during his time in the Pacific, including Saipan and most notably Iwo Jima.
“Folks, you don't get to meet a real World War II hero very often in Roswell, New Mexico,” Eldridge said in his introduction of Martinez.
