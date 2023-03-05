Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith has announced he will be taking a job that would have him leading a larger law enforcement agency near Denver, Colorado.
Smith didn't name the specific place where he was going, but said last week "it's beautiful."
He wrote a letter that was posted late Friday afternoon on the Roswell Police Department's Facebook page and in the section of the city's website that contains information about the police department.
Smith wrote in a text Friday morning to the Roswell Daily Record that Todd Wildermuth, the city’s public information officer for the RPD and Roswell Fire Department, was “going to proof (the letter) and put it on our websites.”
It was apparent the message was written mostly to RPD personnel as a thank you for their efforts and to wish them all well.
"Parting," the letter begins. "Eleven and a half years ago, I came to Roswell, New Mexico, to begin something that became really special."
Smith started at the Roswell Police Department in October 2011 as deputy chief. He became the acting police chief in June 2012 until being named chief in October 2013.
He stressed in the letter that even as an outsider he was "swiftly and graciously welcomed by the many dedicated law enforcement professionals who make up the Roswell Police Department and the city of Roswell."
Smith went on to describe a variety of things he wanted to achieve during the course of his tenure. He said when he arrived that the department was extremely efficient at enforcement but its members “needed some coaching in addressing the root causes of crime and reaching out with community policing.”
Smith continued with more of his observations. RPD employees were frustrated with a rising crime rate, a legal system he described as serving merely as a “revolving door” and a group of people in great need of having “an overall sense of organizational pride and purpose that needed to be restored.”
He stated proudly that now the RPD “is stronger, fully staffed, more confident, has built stronger relationships, has reduced crime by 53% over nine and a half years and is better prepared to deal with the societal and community challenges that are ever present on the law enforcement horizon.”
Smith also offered advice to those in places of power who could be considering making changes in command staff at the RPD. He said don’t do it.
“With all the successes this agency has achieved, it is my hope and professional opinion that the current staff be allowed to continue in place to follow current active mandates and organizational goals,” Smith wrote. “It is not a mystery as to what has stimulated full staffing and retention … A change in command-staff leadership will breach this fragile hold that seemingly only Roswell enjoys in the state of New Mexico.”
There was also a little levity in his message. “In recent weeks, people have asked me what my most memorable moment or event has been at the Roswell Police Department. There is no doubt that I have had the opportunity to take part in many intense police-related events that only the Chief of Police in ‘Alien Town’ could witness.”
Smith’s last official day as Roswell’s Police Chief is May 3, though it’s possible he will have accumulated time off and might be looking to use it, said Mayor Timothy Jennings.
Jennings also said he knew Smith had been looking for something new. For example, Smith was among the finalists to lead the Yuma Police Department back in December. “I wish him well,” Jennings emphasized.
As the search for a new city manager was gearing up in January, Jennings said he had wanted to see Smith improve relations among the area’s law enforcement agencies, specifically the RPD, Chaves County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State Police. This is because these entities often find themselves having to work together. “They need to have each other’s backs when necessary, when something happens,” he said. “And this still needs to improve.”
Jennings also said he isn’t entirely sure about what he wants to do in the long-term about choosing someone to become Roswell's future police chief. He said he might name someone as acting chief and then “just see where it goes.”
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
