Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith

Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith is shown speaking during a June 10, 2022, meeting at City Hall. He has announced he’s leaving the RPD for another job.

 Daily Record File Photo

Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith has announced he will be taking a job that would have him leading a larger law enforcement agency near Denver, Colorado.

Smith didn't name the specific place where he was going, but said last week "it's beautiful."