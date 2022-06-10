The Roswell Police Department intends to create its own satellite law enforcement academy as soon as possible, Chief Philip Smith said on Thursday during a meeting at City Hall.
Smith said that he had met with representatives of the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board on June 2 to discuss the application that was submitted about 15 months ago.
“The board instructed the director to facilitate the city of Roswell in whatever we need to get this up and running,” Smith said.
He said that he is working now to ensure that the program will meet the state's requirements, which is expected to entail an audit of the RPD's operations.
“This is an accreditation process, too,” Smith said. “There is no sense in having an academy if the officers coming out of it aren't going to be accredited and lined up with state standards.”
He said the plan is to use instructional space at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, racetracks at a site at the Roswell Air Center or the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, as well as existing firing ranges and virtual ranges.
He said the academy would not take additional funding to establish or run and that the department has the necessary personnel and trainers.
As it stands now, Smith said, the RPD supplies a lot of the trainers used by the academy in Santa Fe. He said the satellite academy would need to work with 20 officers a year to remain accredited. He added that he anticipated the academy would offer training for experienced officers and telecommunications as well.
Smith said a local academy would help with managing personnel because officers that have trained or instructed in Santa Fe have been away for long stretches of time, while City Councilor Barry Foster added that it would reduce meal and lodging expenses for the department. City Councilor Jason Perry also expressed his support for the idea in part because it also would help with recruitment and likely improve academy completion rates.
Other RPD goals for the year include receiving national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which would make the city one of only four in the New Mexico to have it; obtaining software that would allow the RPD to “tap into” privately owned closed circuit cameras when necessary, which he said is a concept supported by the community; and creating a full-time airport division.
He also presented a “wish list” for capital spending that could be funded in many ways, including by grants. That includes the renovation of the police station on West Second Street.
Smith was presenting his ideas to four members of the Roswell City Council Finance Committee for the first in a series of meetings intended to give them an overview of the various units in the city that have their own operating budgets and capital requests.
Chairman Robert Corn said the committee already had looked at encumbered expenses and revenues.
In addition to Smith, Fire Chief Matt Miller, Pecos Valley Regional Communication Center Director Teri Best and Roswell-Chaves County Emergency Manager Karen Sanders discussed their operations and budgets.
Miller talked about several issues, including that the Fire Department anticipates having a lot of experienced fire personnel retire soon, which will require hiring more recruits in the coming years, and paying off two loans that will allow it to have funds available to purchase four fire trucks.
Miller added that he has a goal of working with the city's water department to complete the water-flow testing necessary to receive an ISO (Insurances Services Office) 1 rating, an upgrade from the current ISO 2 rating, which will help reduce insurance costs for public and private entities and help the city obtain grants.
Best discussed progress made in providing certifications and training for emergency dispatchers, the plan to become a nationally accredited dispatch center, the need to upgrade some of its communications equipment to coordinate with other first responder agencies its serves and the ongoing renovation of the Chaves County Administrative Center that will allow the center to move to a new portion of the building.
Sanders said the biggest portion of her operating budget is for personnel, but that a grant covers 50% of her salary and benefits and 25% of the salary and benefits for a part-time staff member. Part of the responsibilities of the office, jointly supported by the county and city, is to work with the RFD, RPD and PVRCC to obtain grants related to public safety and first responders. She explained that her budget requests of the city are often for the matching funds for grants.
The office is also working to document costs necessary to allocate disaster relief funds received by the county and state for the 2021 floods. Sanders and her staff recently completed the Chaves County Hazard Mitigation Plan, which was adopted by Chaves County and municipal entities, and are now working on the update of a required Emergency Operations Plan.
