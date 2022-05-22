Roswell police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning.
A 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found by Roswell police officers in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of East Forest Street about 6 a.m. on Friday.
“He was taken to a hospital, where medical personnel described the wound as non-life-threatening,” Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said. “The victim told officers he had no information about who shot him.”
Wildermuth indicated that no additional information was available for public release as of Saturday afternoon.