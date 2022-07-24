The Roswell Police Department is investigating an incident in which three males were shot, one of them fatally, early Sunday morning on the east side of the city.
According to a news release issued Sunday afternoon by RPD spokesman Todd Wildermuth, RPD responded to the call about 2:50 a.m.
The news release indicated that one gunshot victim, Damyn Rodriguez, 15, was found dead inside a residence in the 1400 block of East Tilden Street. Two others, ages 15 and 19, were outside nearby with gunshot wounds believed to be non-life-threatening. They were transported to a hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.