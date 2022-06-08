Roswell police are investigating two separate non-fatal shootings that occurred in Roswell early Tuesday morning.
Roswell Police Department officers received a call shortly after midnight Monday about a person who had been shot while in the area of South Main and Mathews streets, according to RPD spokesman Todd Wildermuth.
Upon arrival, they discovered a 51-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his ankle.
“The injury was not life-threatening,” Wildermuth said. “He was taken to a hospital for treatment.”
A separate incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue.
A 40-year-old man was shot in the chest following a domestic dispute that turned into a physical altercation, an RPD social media post stated. Medical personnel at a hospital indicated after an initial investigation that the man is expected to live.