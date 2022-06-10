Some local residents are planning a "March for Our Lives" starting Saturday morning to encourage change by lawmakers regarding gun violence.
Winnie Keller, a 2021 Roswell High School graduate, and Alan Meraz, a 2022 RHS graduate, invited Roswell city councilors and the public to the event during the council's Thursday night meeting at the Roswell Convention Center.
"Between 2010 and 2020 in New Mexico, we had a 55% increase in gun violence," Keller told city councilors. "That is 40% higher than the rest of the country on average. Unfortunately, if we go to a smaller scale here in Roswell, we are not immune to gun violence whatsoever."
She talked about the 2014 Berrendo Middle School shooting by a student that left two classmates severely injured, as well as the April shootings at Cahoon Park that resulted in the deaths of two RHS students.
"This is an issue that we have been training as kids for 13 years to decide who is the first to die, who will grab the scissors, who grabs the books and who gets out alive," Keller said. "We are training our children every day that school is no longer a safe place for them and that should be one of the safest places they are in."
People are planning to start gathering at 8:30 a.m. at the Roswell Independent School District Administrative and Educational Services Complex, 300 N. Kentucky Ave. The march is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and continue downtown to Pioneer Plaza, with the event to end at noon.