The Roswell Rotary Club this year awarded $13,000 in scholarships to high school students or recent graduates from Chaves County.
Receiving the scholarships were Kimber Baker, Danique Blankvoort, Nayeli Cobos, Sydney Crow, Irene Cruz, Nicholas Fox, Andrew Hubbard, Cavan Jones, Tara Jones, Jenna Murphy, Hubert Quintana, Zoey Stewart and Wesley Tipton.
Eight of the recipients attended the club’s June 2 meeting to receive scholarship certificates. The other recipients were unable to attend the meeting, said Chris Lauderman, the club’s scholarship chair and board member.
The Rotary Club annually awards scholarships to students and graduates from Chaves County.