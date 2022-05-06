Over a hundred people gathered Thursday on the lawn of the Chaves County Courthouse to pray as part of the 70th National Day of Prayer.
The day is set aside for people to come together and pray for the nation, the government, individuals and families, said Joel Wood, pastor at Waymaker Church, 202 S. Sunset Avenue.
President Harry S. Truman proclaimed the first National Day of Prayer on July 4, 1952. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a declaration making the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer.
In a proclamation for the Day of Prayer this week, President Joe Biden said “Today we find ourselves in a moment of renewal — of lives saved, of new jobs created, and of a new hope for rebuilding America. Today is also a moment of reflection when we are called to address some of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced — saving our planet from the existential threat of climate change; responding to attacks on democracy at home and abroad; and living up to our Nation’s promise of liberty, justice, and equality of all.”
Waymaker Church organized this year’s Roswell event with other churches. The praise band that played on the courthouse steps was made up of members of Waymaker Church, Gateway Church and First Baptist Church.
“We’re all just coming together as one, basically as the big C church, not just a church,” Wood said.
Interspersed with praise music from the band, faith leaders from the community stepped up to the microphone to pray for the city, national leaders, churches here and abroad, missionaries and medical professionals.
Current events were also among the topics that were prayed over, including the war in Ukraine. One woman prayed against the legalization of marijuana.
Josh Worley, a local attorney who attends Christ’s Church, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave., prayed for the Supreme Court and the potential overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion legal at the federal level.
A leaked Feb. 10 draft of a majority opinion by the Supreme Court reported this week by Politico indicates a majority of the court will vote to overturn that decision, which would allow each state to decide its own restrictions on abortion.
“There are going to be times where we can get discouraged in our prayers, and I began to think about the fact of the potential right now of something like Roe v. Wade being overturned, and I began to remind myself, and I wanted to remind you today, that it’s God who hears our prayers and it’s him that’s at work in our land,” he said.
“We would ask that you would forgive us of this national sin and cause the U.S. Supreme Court justices to agree with you that every life is precious,” he said in his prayer.
Wood closed the event with a prayer for wisdom for all, saying God grants wisdom to all who ask.
“I believe there is great power when we come together in unity to pray, and we don’t take that for granted,” he said.
Among those attending the event were Mary Lethgo, Joyce Kesterman and Robin Emeterio. They said they went to the event to pray for the nation and for the city.
“Prayer changes things. It’s not the last resort, it’s the first resort,” Emeterio said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.