How to recruit, train and, most importantly, retain employees to drive heavy equipment and other large vehicles for the city was discussed during a meeting on Monday of the Infrastructure Committee.
Turnover continues to be heavy among staff in that department. And there haven’t been any applicants for three to four months.
These types of employees are required to possess Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL).
Solid Waste Director Abraham Chaparro explained there were nine vacancies in that department alone and that one more was expected at week’s end. Other positions not filled at the city that require workers to have CDLs include five each in the Water and Transit departments, and two each in the Streets and Parks departments.
That’s 22 unfilled vacancies across Roswell city government.
“It’s not just us,” Chaparro also noted. He pointed out that government employers throughout the region are struggling to find enough workers to perform these functions. But he also stressed that Roswell is also one of the lowest-paying employers for such work in the area.
The city of Roswell’s hourly starting pay for these workers is $15.86 an hour. The city also doesn’t offer an incentive payment, which is additional compensation based on the quality of the employee’s future performance. The only local government employer citing a lower starting pay than Roswell is Chaves County, at $15 an hour, with no incentive pay. The county has eight such openings.
The city of Carlsbad offers $24.08 per hour, plus more than $5,600 in incentive pay. That city had no similar job openings, Chaparro reported.
Chaparro explained that staff attempted to reach about a dozen different government employers in the vicinity. Some didn’t respond. In some other instances, people representing those governments said that they were using contractors to fill those jobs.
“The oil fields can pay more but our benefit package is phenomenal,” said Committee Chair Jason Perry. However, young workers without families aren’t as “worried about that package.”
Perry also noted that most workers in Carlsbad make more than people in Roswell who do the same jobs.
Committee members also talked about finding a way for the city to train its own drivers so these workers could meet state requirements for a CDL. Creating a way for these people to commit to staying in those positions for years-long stretches would ensure these workers stay working for the city for a while, some people at the meeting said.
The city might hire its own trainer or find someone to do it for the city. Options include the city issuing a Request for Proposals or hiring an employee to instruct workers.
Requiring a worker to sign a contract — if the city provides needed CDL training to them without cost — “is one thing we haven’t tried,” said Interim City Manager Mike Mathews.
How the training could be presented would also need to be worked out.
“The city might have to hire a company or facility with vehicles for testing,” Mathews also explained.
Committee member Jeanine Corn-Best stressed that the city’s goal should be to fill these positions long-term.
She noted that “contracts are broken every day” and that the city shouldn’t want to be in the business of training drivers.
Committee member Cristina Arnold suggested the topic for discussion. It wasn’t scheduled for committee action but it was recommended that city departments coordinate with Human Resources about creating such a training program.
Arnold asked Chaparro how the workers shortage is affecting overall service. He replied that CDL drivers are mandated to work overtime in an attempt to keep up.
The staff report suggested the city attorney create a commitment letter for people who complete the training to work for the city for a specific amount of time. Committee members asked that the city attorney write a sample work contract that would make it more likely that such workers would stay on the job.
While the information collected by Roswell states that Carlsbad offers an incentive, Kyle Marksteiner, a spokesman for that city, said it doesn’t provide the additional $5,600 when the newspaper contacted that city to verify the information.
