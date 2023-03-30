March Infrastructure meeting -- not enough licensed truck drivers

Members of the Roswell Infrastructure Committee and city employees look toward a screen as a person participating virtually speaks to them during the Monday meeting.

 Terri Harber Photo

How to recruit, train and, most importantly, retain employees to drive heavy equipment and other large vehicles for the city was discussed during a meeting on Monday of the Infrastructure Committee.

Turnover continues to be heavy among staff in that department. And there haven’t been any applicants for three to four months.