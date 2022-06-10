Wayland Baptist University recently released its Spring 2022 president’s and dean’s lists, recognizing students for their strong academic standing. The list includes students from Plainview’s traditional campus that operates on a 16-week semester, as well as students from WBUonline and Wayland’s external campuses that operate on two eight-week sessions.
Taylor Ramage, of Roswell, was named to the President’s List.
A total of 557 students were named to the honor rolls. The president’s list recognizes students who completed at least 12 credit hours in a 16-week semester or two eight-week sessions with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The dean’s list recognizes students who maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher during that same time frame.