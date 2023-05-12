Local teacher earns Disneyland trip

Local teacher Peggy Bohlin and her son, Marcus, pose with Minnie and Mickey Mouse at Disneyland last week. Bohlin was chosen as one of this year's 100 inspiring teachers. Her visit to the Happiest Place on Earth included workshops that provided her and all of the other teachers with inspiring activities for their students.  

 Photo courtesy of Peggy Bohlin

Even though Margaret “Peggy” Bohlin didn’t think anything would come from it, she completed an essay about 500 words long that addressed the question, “How do you use creativity and imagination to inspire students?”

The entity interested in the answers she and more than 7,900 other teachers wrote was The Walt Disney Company.