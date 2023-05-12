Even though Margaret “Peggy” Bohlin didn’t think anything would come from it, she completed an essay about 500 words long that addressed the question, “How do you use creativity and imagination to inspire students?”
The entity interested in the answers she and more than 7,900 other teachers wrote was The Walt Disney Company.
“I found out about it on Facebook,” said Bohlin, who teaches seventh- and eighth-grade science at All Saints Catholic School. She’s also the director of Camp Invention, a week-long STEM summer camp, and teaches Aerospace Connections in Education, which is part of the Civil Air Patrol.
Bohlin approached the project with some skepticism.
“I didn’t think I had a chance,” Bohlin said. “And at first I thought it was a scam.”
Nonetheless, she ended up being chosen from among that group of teachers as one of Disney’s 100 Inspiring Teachers.
“I thought, ’Oh, my God. They actually chose me!’” she remembered.
Bohlin was also the only teacher from New Mexico to be picked.
She stated that she believes what might have set her apart from many of the other entrants is that she wrote about her faith — and how she uses it to inspire her students.
Bohlin and the 99 other teachers were invited to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, last week to take part in an all-expenses-paid visit to the theme park.
They participated in workshops created to provide K-12 teachers with fresh and unique ideas to use in their classrooms.
A Disney Imagination Campus is located at Disneyland, as well as at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. The focus of the offerings for educators is that they can provide their students with imagination-powered learning so they can grow up to become “the next generation of creative thinkers and leaders,” according to the Disneyland Resort.
Each of the teachers was chosen because they have already been “bringing creativity and imagination to life in their curriculum,” Disney also noted in its announcement about the event.
There were several workshops, including a large group assignment to create an amusement park.
This imaginative creation was named “From the Sea to the Sky,” Bohlin said.
It required five different components: entertainment, a place to eat, family attractions, rides and attractions she described as being “more intense” than those for the entire family, and a gift shop.
Along with workshops, there were ample opportunities to explore Disneyland and the California Adventure Park during the four days.
“I wanted to take it all in,” she said.
On one day alone, she managed to get in 29,000 steps while seeing everything she could.
The teachers were in the spotlight at Disneyland during a cavalcade along Main Street USA. They also were able to enjoy special experiences, such as meals and entertainment, during their visit.
Though Bohlin has been teaching for decades, she was also excited about seeing so many teachers who were just starting their careers.
The overall experience left her “honored, privileged and humbled,” Bohlin said. “I’m extremely grateful for Disney giving me the opportunity to go.”
Each participant was allowed to bring a travel companion whose visit was partially paid for by Disney as well. Bohlin chose her 25-year-old son, Marcus, a first-year teacher in Pueblo, Colorado.
“I wanted to honor him as well,” she said.
Last year’s event hosted a group of 50 teachers, This year was special because it was held right before the start of National Teacher Appreciation Week, which ends today. This is also Disney’s 100th anniversary.
The teachers also received items to take home, such as T-shirts, Mickey Mouse ears, a rain poncho, a hard-cover book about the history of Disney and a "really nice" tote bag.
Bohlin wore the ears in the airport during her flight back home because she didn’t want to crush them by putting them in her bag.
And her feelings of elation continue. She also wore her mouse ears again on Monday and planned to wear her Disney T-shirt today, Bohlin added.
