Seven volunteers with Roswell Community Disaster Relief traveled to Ruidoso last week to help with cleanup efforts from the McBride Fire, and the organization plans to return this week to continue the work.
The fire that started April 12 in the Village of Ruidoso burned 207 homes and additional outbuildings, according to the final update on April 22 from the incident command team.
Roswell Community Disaster Relief coordinated with Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief to help homeowners sift through the ashes and clean up debris left by the fire for two days last week, director Enrique Moreno said.
“Immediately they took us up as if we were part of them. We let them use our resources and they gave us access to their tools and stuff,” he said.
He will be taking volunteers back to Ruidoso on Tuesday and Wednesday and more volunteers are welcome, he said. Anyone interested can call 575-208-4055.
Volunteers can stay overnight in Ruidoso or they can return to Roswell for the night and be transported back to Ruidoso the next morning, he said. Shower and laundry facilities are provided for the volunteers in Ruidoso.
Volunteers need not have any special experience, he said.
“Just patience and the will to work and get dirty, because you’re going to get dirty,” Moreno said.
Last week volunteers helped with demolition and tree removal and will likely do more of the same this week.
“We were doing a lot of demolition of the leftover stuff the fire didn’t consume like metal items. Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief was cutting down trees and chopping them up and we were moving them onto the street so they could be picked up and disposed of,” he said.
They also helped Ruidoso residents sift through their burned homes in hopes of finding valuables, but not much was found, Moreno said.
“The one project we were working on, it was a total loss, pure ash. Even a lot of mason jars that had just melted into blobs, it was so hot,” he said.
Moreno said there were many groups and agencies working in Ruidoso such as the U.S. Forest Service, area fire departments and utility companies.
“You could see agencies from all over, not just New Mexico, but Texas and Oklahoma,” he said.
The residents welcomed the help, he said.
“We’d be driving by and people would be honking at us. They were really a welcoming community,” he said.
Moreno said the Ruidoso community has been supportive of the volunteers, providing plenty of supplies for them.
“I couldn’t even tell you how much water there was. We took our own stuff, but getting there I realized we really didn’t need to because there was already enough stuff the community provided,” he said.
