Roswell welcomes the holiday season

Santa and Mrs Claus pose for a picture with one of their many local fans, Victoria Rivera, 4, of Roswell.

 Terri Harber photo

MainStreet Roswell Christmas ushered in the holiday season Friday with the annual Electric Light Parade rolling down North Main Street before the community tree lighting and Christmas Caroling outside the Chaves County Courthouse.

Members of one of the groups in the parade, “Alien Jeepers,” were gathering in the parking lot behind the courthouse before the line-up was scheduled to begin. Each Jeep was decked out with holiday decorations and strings of colorful lights. One had a Hawaiian theme while another was topped with the Grinch. Erica Beard founded this local club for Jeep enthusiasts that now has more than 200 members.