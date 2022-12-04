Roswell welcomes the holiday season

MainStreet Roswell Christmas ushered in the holiday season Friday with the annual Electric Light Parade rolling down North Main Street before the community tree lighting and Christmas Caroling outside the Chaves County Courthouse.
Members of one of the groups in the parade, “Alien Jeepers,” were gathering in the parking lot behind the courthouse before the line-up was scheduled to begin. Each Jeep was decked out with holiday decorations and strings of colorful lights. One had a Hawaiian theme while another was topped with the Grinch. Erica Beard founded this local club for Jeep enthusiasts that now has more than 200 members.
“It's going to be a good time,” Beard said about the parade. She said somewhere between 10-15 club members were going to be in the parade.
The sun was still up in the sky as parade entries began making their way from College Street onto Main Street. The route ended at E. Third St., just past the courthouse.
Downtown merchants served snacks both Friday and Saturday. Seated on a bench were Barbara Burns and her two grandsons. The boys were busy eating chips, dip and generously-sized candy-covered pretzels, courtesy of the nearby shop owners. Burns said she was looking forward to seeing the parade. She said the boys was looking forward to seeing the Saturday night showing of “Polar Express.”
One of them asked why they weren't watching it at home. She explained that the showing was something special for the holidays. Along with the movie in the evening there were events all day Saturday. Many of these downtown businesses participated in a window decorating contest that asked for people to vote online.
Food trucks were parked along the streets surrounding the courthouse and the park-like area out front lawn was used for a variety of other activities such as vendor booths, crafts for kids and, of course, quality time with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents were able to receive free digital pictures of their children posing with the Clauses.
Waiting in line to see the power couple of the holiday season were Mateo Coronado, 6, and his parents, Lizbeth and Jose Coronado, all of Roswell.
The Clauses took a break during a performance by Charlie's Angels, a dance group at Roswell High School, dressed in shiny bright red costumes. The dancers helped introduce the Clauses when they returned to continue their conversations with local children. Mateo said he was going to ask for three things from Santa: Legos, sidewalk chalk and slime.
They all enjoyed the parade, Lizbeth said as Mateo danced around a little bit. She was a little surprised his Santa list was short.