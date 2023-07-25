A Roswell woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of fatally stabbing her girlfriend to death.
Monica Ortiz, 40, is being held in the Chaves County Detention Center for allegedly committing capital murder as well as two other felony offenses: second-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and third-degree evidence tampering.
The victim, Patricia Molinar-Franco, 33, was found dead in the residence she shared with the suspect in the 900 block of South Wyoming Avenue. She has suffered multiple stab wounds, according to Roswell Police.
The Chaves County District Attorney’s Office filed an expedited motion with the Chaves County Fifth District Court on Monday urging that Ortiz be held in pretrial detention because she “poses a danger to the community and is a flight risk.”
Police say the two women had been at a party where they argued about Ortiz wanting to buy drugs. The two women left the party separately — Ortiz departed first and Molinar-Franco did so sometime later.
The detention motion stated that Ortiz had wanted to purchase hallucinogenic mushrooms and that she took the car, leaving Molinar-Franco to walk home by herself.
“Investigators believe when both women had returned home, they argued again before Ortiz obtained a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Molinar-Franco while she was in a bedroom,” according to the police report.
Also alleged is that Ortiz robbed the victim of her smartwatch while armed with the knife.
Investigators also reported having found the chef’s knife thought to have been used to commit the murder in the street near the intersection of West Alameda Street and South Montana Avenue, which is about 10 blocks from the South Wyoming Avenue location where the stabbing allegedly occurred. The knife in question is between eight and 10-1/2 inches long and 1-1/2 and 2 inches wide, a court document stated.
The Affidavit for Criminal Complaint filed with the Chaves County Magistrate Court included portions of a Snapchat conversation between Ortiz and one of her relatives in which the suspect said, “I killed someone … And I know I’m going to jail … I’m about to turn myself in.”
Ortiz is also reported to have told an off-duty officer with the Roswell Police Department that “she had killed someone and provided the address where the victim would be found.”
She was acquainted with the officer through social media and was at the officer’s home explaining what had happened.
In the affidavit, the officer said Ortiz had blood on both of her arms as well as “her legs and shoes.” The officer took Ortiz into custody and called the dispatch center to have additional officers respond to the location.
