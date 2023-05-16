A local woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly tried to set fire to a house in Roswell Sunday.
Crystal Lara, 39, of Roswell, faces one count of arson, over $20,000 after trying to set a house in the 600 block of Buena Vista Street ablaze, per court documents filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court. Lara was also wanted on a bench warrant on a criminal trespass charge in another case after failing to appear in court for a May 3 hearing.
Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for the Roswell Fire Department said in an email to the Roswell Daily Record Monday that it appears the house never caught fire “in a serious sense” and that crews did not have to be called out to the scene.
Roswell Police were dispatched to the location Sunday at 3:19 p.m. in response to a disorderly subject call. The caller told police a woman had been screaming at the house and poured liquid from a white container on it before attempting to set it on fire.
When later questioned, court records state Lara admitted to trying to start the fire. She called the house evil and alleged that years earlier she had been raped by several men in it.
“She stated that she needed to light the house on fire so the evil can go away,” per court records. Lara reportedly confirmed she did attempt to start a fire using paper and a container of liquid.
Bond for Lara on the arson charge was set by Chaves County Magistrate Judge K.C Rogers at $5,000, while a $1,500 bond was set on the criminal trespass charge Lara had failed to appear in court for last month.
No name of an attorney representing Lara was listed in electronic court records before press time Monday.