A local woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly tried to set fire to a house in Roswell Sunday.

Crystal Lara, 39, of Roswell, faces one count of arson, over $20,000 after trying to set a house in the 600 block of Buena Vista Street ablaze, per court documents filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court. Lara was also wanted on a bench warrant on a criminal trespass charge in another case after failing to appear in court for a May 3 hearing.

Tags