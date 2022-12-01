A local woman is dead following a Tuesday night rollover crash in Roswell.
In a press release issued Wednesday, Roswell Police stated that Desiree McBath, 35 of Roswell, died after being ejected from the 2007 Buick Lucerne she was driving on South Main Street near Burkett Road. She was then transported to a local hospital where she was soon pronounced dead.
Two males, ages 15 and 19 who were also in the vehicle were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.
According to the press release, the accident happened at around 11 p.m, when McBath, who was driving north on S. Main St. lost control of her vehicle, which then rolled over before coming to rest against two other vehicles.
Roswell Police are continuing to investigate the accident.