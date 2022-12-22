A passenger who died in a single-vehicle crash in Otero County Monday has been identified as a woman from Roswell.
New Mexico State Police in a press release issued Wednesday said 20-year-old Meriah Beltran-Pisan died after being ejected from a 2000 Ford Ranger that was heading north on U.S. Highway 70.
Beltran-Pisan was transported to a hospital where she subsequently died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Roswell, was hospitalized with what was described by investigators as minor injuries.
State Police in the press release said early findings indicate that at about 8:44 p.m. the Ford Ranger was heading north on U.S. 70 near mile marker 254 when for unknown reasons it veered off the road and rolled over.
Per the press release, State Police believe alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.
Lt. Mark Soriano, a spokesperson for State Police confirmed in an email Wednesday that the crash remains under investigation.