Monica Ortiz

A woman accused of stabbing to death her girlfriend in June has pled not guilty to charges related to the killing.

When she appeared at her arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County on Monday, 40-year-old Monica Ortiz of Roswell pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to Deputy District Attorney Timothy Wyatt.