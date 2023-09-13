A woman accused of stabbing to death her girlfriend in June has pled not guilty to charges related to the killing.
When she appeared at her arraignment in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County on Monday, 40-year-old Monica Ortiz of Roswell pled not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence, according to Deputy District Attorney Timothy Wyatt.
District Judge Dustin K. Hunter scheduled a trial in the case for Feb. 13, 2024.
Samuel Olmstead, Ortiz's attorney, did not respond to calls requesting comment about the case or his client before press time Tuesday.
Ortiz is suspected of stabbing Patricia Molinar-Franco, 33, nine times early on the morning of June 23 at the 900 block of a South Wyoming Avenue home the women shared.
Per the criminal complaint against Ortiz, she also robbed the victim at knife point of a smartwatch and threw the kitchen knife used in the murder and robbery into a ditch some 10 blocks from the house. Ortiz is presently being held in pretrial detention at the Chaves County Detention Center.
Investigators believed the stabbing occurred after the two women argued at a party hours earlier. The dispute reportedly began when Ortiz tried to purchase psychedelic mushrooms, but Molinar-Franco would not let her do so.
Both women then left the party separately. Ortiz allegedly drove Molinar-Franco's vehicle back to the house while Molinar-Franco walked home alone at about 1:47 a.m.
Once they were back at the residence, the argument between the two women reportedly resumed and culminated in the stabbing.
According to the complaint, after the stabbing, Ortiz contacted an off-duty Roswell police officer she knew at about 3 a.m., told her what happened and asked if she could come to the officer's house.
En route to the officer's house, Ortiz reportedly threw the kitchen knife allegedly used in the stabbing into a ditch near West Alameda Street and North Montana Avenue.
The criminal complaint says once at the officer's house, Ortiz admitted to the murder.