U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of a Roswell woman wanted on charges related to a 2021 robbery and murder in Albuquerque.
A press release Monday from the U.S. Marshall Service District of New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team, or USMS-SWIFT, said Samantha Deanne Shull, 34, is being sought on charges of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.
“Since beginning this fugitive investigation, the USMS-SWIFT has developed numerous leads throughout southeastern New Mexico, where Shull is known to have numerous associates. Shull also has a criminal history in Texas,” the press release says.
Per the press release, Shull is described as a caucasian woman who is six feet tall and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her location should contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Office or the U.S Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or at usmarshals.gov/tips/
Electronic court records from Bernalillo Metropolitan Court indicate a warrant was issued for Shull in connection with the Feb. 10, 2021, shooting death of Mario Delgado Jr. when she and 27-year-old Jeffrey Contreras allegedly robbed him at his Albuquerque trailer home at 8601 Zuni Road. Delgado was reportedly shot twice in the upper left chest.
Court records state four days earlier Shull and Jeffrey Contreras, 27, fled Roswell for Albuquerque after Contreras fatally shot to death Anthony Vasquez, 57, on Feb. 5 on the 600 block of South Missouri Avenue residence.
Once in Albuquerque and desperate for money, Shull allegedly texted Delgado on Feb. 9. Court records indicate she then allegedly contacted him again to come by his trailer home, part of a plan Shull and Contreras had to rob Delgado.
When later questioned by police, Shull said that when they arrived she knocked on Delgado's door. She then entered the trailer and spoke with Delgado for a couple of minutes before Contreras came in and held Delgado at gunpoint.
Per court records, Contreras then allegedly shot Delgado. He then allegedly took as much as $180 and a bank card from Delgado's wallet which was in his pants and then left the trailer. The pair then bought multiple items with the cash and bank card taken from Delgado. They later returned to Roswell where Contreras was subsequently arrested on charges related to Vasquez's death.
Electronic court records state Contreras is also charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm in Delgado's death.
Contreras is also charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 22, 2021, fatal shooting of Johnny Pacheco Jr., 26. He is currently being held in pretrial detention.
Breaking news reporter Alex Ross can be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, breakingnews@rdrnews.com or on Twitter at @alexrosstweets.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.