Samantha Shull

Shull 

U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the capture of a Roswell woman wanted on charges related to a 2021 robbery and murder in Albuquerque.

A press release Monday from the U.S. Marshall Service District of New Mexico-Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team, or USMS-SWIFT, said Samantha Deanne Shull, 34, is being sought on charges of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.