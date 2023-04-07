A group of young people from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Roswell plan to attend World Youth Day 2023, which will be held from August 1 to 6 in Lisbon, Portugal.
This gathering of this Catholic youth festival is an opportunity for participants to “personally experience the universality of the Catholic Church and to share with the whole world the hope of many young people who are committing their lives to Christ and the Church,” according to the event website, worldyouthday.com.
Though the description of “youth” applies to those ages 16 to 35, the group coming from this local Catholic church is definitely on the younger side.
The oldest of the five members going to Lisbon is Noel Torrez, now 21. He will celebrate his 22nd birthday not too long before taking the trip.
The other four young adults from St. John who plan to attend the festival are Israel Garcia, 21, Jennifer Medina, 20, Katheryne Rodriguez and Alejandro Beteta, both 18.
All five are in the church’s Young Adult Group.
Torrez also went to the World Youth Day 2019 festival in Panama City, Panama, so this will be his second festival experience.
The five will be among more than 100 members going to the festival this summer from the region’s Roman Rite diocese, which is based in Las Cruces and includes St. John.
This time around, Torrez wants to help others attending “have the same experience,” he said.
That would include becoming “closer to God, to come back full of faith,” he emphasized.
Once they return, members of the group could share their experiences and feelings with “our church, community and friends,” Torrez also said.
Medina said she’s happy, though somewhat apprehensive, about traveling to a place with so many people where she’s never been. Lisbon has a population of slightly more than 500,000. More than 400,000 Catholics have signed up to attend as of January.
She said she sees it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet others from around the world who are all coming together for one reason.
”And that reason is Jesus,” Medina said. “What I’m looking forward to the most is strengthening my connection with God.”
The theme of this year’s Catholic youth festival is somewhat linked to St. John the Baptist and comes from the Gospel of St. Luke. The motto comes from Luke 1:39, which begins the story of Mary on her way to visit her cousin Elizabeth: “In those days Mary arose and went with haste and hurried to a town in the hill country of Judea …”
Mary had been told by an angel that she was going to be the mother of the son of God. An angel also reported that Elizabeth was pregnant. Both Elizabeth and her husband, Zechariah, were both elderly. It was thought that Elizabeth was infertile and impossible for the childless couple to become parents.
Elizabeth’s son, who grew up to become John the Baptist (and later St. John the Baptist), was a strong and influential religious figure in his own right. John heralded Jesus as the messiah after seeing “the Spirit descend and remain” on Jesus as John was baptizing him for the first time in the Jordan River. The two men were said to have been relatives but had never met until that point, according to Catholic.com and other biblical resources.
This gathering will highlight that biblical passage’s description of how “Mary arose and went with haste …,” by calling on Catholic youth to follow Mary’s example as expressed in this phrase, the event website also explained.
The action of standing up “presents Mary as both a woman of charity and a missionary woman” while the description of her “leaving in haste” is to inspire the evangelization of the pilgrims to be “active and missionary, for this is how they will recognize and witness the presence of the living Christ,” said Pope Francis when describing what the desired effect of the event should be on its participants.
The cost for each pilgrim from St. John to go to this event will be about $5,000. That price will cover roundtrip airfare, meals, a place to stay, tours and tour guides.
There have been a variety of efforts to raise money to pay for the trip, including bake sales, breakfast burrito sales, selling full plates of food, and otherwise “seeing what we can do.”
People who would like to donate money to help pay for the trip are asked to contact St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.