St. John's parishioners going to World Youth Day

A group of young people from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church will attend World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal, this summer. In this picture, from left to right, are Noel Torrez, Jennifer Medina, Katheryne Rodriguez and Israel Garcia. Not shown is Alejandro Beteta.

 Terri Harber Photo

A group of young people from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Roswell plan to attend World Youth Day 2023, which will be held from August 1 to 6 in Lisbon, Portugal.

This gathering of this Catholic youth festival is an opportunity for participants to “personally experience the universality of the Catholic Church and to share with the whole world the hope of many young people who are committing their lives to Christ and the Church,” according to the event website, worldyouthday.com.