Members of the Roswell Legal Committee opted to send a draft agreement between the city and Utah-based animal advocacy group Best Friends Animal Society to city councilors.
A lengthy discussion among committee members about the group’s perpetual right to use any images and video taken of animal services activities — and some of the draft agreements other content — resulted in the document not being given a recommendation to councilors for them to approve it.
This agreement would embed a Best Friends employee at Animal Services for a year. During that time, this person would oversee operations and help guide the shelter toward becoming a no-kill facility, which means at least 90% of animals that are healthy or treatable are spared.
Best Friends would also help cover the costs to make that transition.
The group has a goal to see all animal shelters in the United States be no-kill operations by 2025. Similar arrangements with shelters across the country are meant to make this happen.
An amendment was proposed by Councilor Robert Corn to remove the term “perpetual” from areas of the agreement referring to the group’s use of photography, video, digital and audio made during events that transpire at animal services.
A Best Friends representative who was appearing remotely said the purpose of the media section of the agreement is to advance their goals, not criticize the agencies they work with.
Committee Chair Edward Heldenbrand and Councilor Cristina Arnold both voted to forward the draft agreement as is. Both expressed interest in moving forward with the arrangement and stressed that time is of the essence.
Corn voted against advancing the overall agreement after asking for an amendment that would remove that term. The amendment ended up with a vote of 2 to 2, with Councilor Juan Oropesa joining Corn to seek a modification of the agreement.
Oropesa said he was concerned that asking the councilors to make changes during a regular council meeting would also be highly time-consuming during the already long meetings.
“I would hate to spend three or four hours and not resolve anything,” he noted.
City Attorney Hess Yntema explained during the meeting that the agreement also contains a passage that requires both parties to refrain from making disparaging remarks about one another.
Yntema said afterward there would be some further discussions with Best Friends about some of the concerns that came up during the committee meeting. This would provide the potential for some of the concerns to be alleviated.
The group recently pointed out that New Mexico’s shelters were the final destination for more than 10,000 dogs and cats in 2022. Together, these facilities across the state took in more than 89,000 animals last year.
Roswell had 2,996 dogs and cats end up at the shelter. Of those, 713 were killed in 2022, with that year’s save rate being 66.2%. In 2021, the Roswell shelter took in 3,587 dogs and cats, but just 600 of those animals were killed, which resulted in a save rate of 73.3%. The city shelter’s best animal save rate in recent years was 72.5% in 2018, according to Best Friends.
The city began advertising for an animal control supervisor in February, after the resignation of the previous supervisor, Nicole Rogers. Overseeing the shelter is also listed among the responsibilities.
