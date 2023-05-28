Roswell's outdoor pool now open

This photograph taken at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center on Friday is of lifeguards involved with in-service training. The outdoor pool opened Saturday. However, the indoor pool remains closed until mold is removed. 

 Chad Cole/City of Roswell Photo

The outdoor pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center has reopened for the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, and will stay open for the season.

Areas of the Recreation and Aquatic Center that swimmers will need to walk through or spend time as they visit the outdoor pool have been determined to contain no spores, according to reports of testing results conducted by CA Labs for the city of Roswell.

