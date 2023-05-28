Roswell's outdoor pool now open

The outdoor pool at the Roswell Recreation and Aquatic Center has reopened for the three-day Memorial Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, and will stay open for the season.
Areas of the Recreation and Aquatic Center that swimmers will need to walk through or spend time as they visit the outdoor pool have been determined to contain no spores, according to reports of testing results conducted by CA Labs for the city of Roswell.
These areas where no spores have been observed include hallways leading to and from the outdoor pool, the family bathroom, and showers and sinks located in the men’s and women’s changing areas.
The lab identified the mold as Chaetomium, which is common to surfaces that have been damaged by water. it can cause allergic reactions, including wheezing, coughing and runny eyes, and cause more serious health problems in those who have had prolonged exposure to it, according to the website "All the Science."
Open swim for each of these first three days of operation will be from 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Starting Tuesday, May 30, the following schedule will take effect:
Lap swimming: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Open swim: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lap swimming: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Open swim: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The indoor pool remains closed, and the area at the center that still requires mold removal efforts is separated from other locations with a plastic barrier, said City Manager Chad Cole.
People are welcome to bring outside picnic food to help celebrate during the holiday weekend because no concessions will operate there this weekend.
Bringing food and drink in any type of glass container will not be allowed, however.
Drinking water will be available at the center over the holiday weekend, city staff emphasized.
City staff also recommend those interested in purchasing a membership should sign up for a MyRec account and make the purchase online at RoswellConnect.com.
For details about memberships or the pool schedule, call 575-624-6719.