Daniel Flores, the 19-year-old Roswell man wanted by police on charges of murder and other crimes, was arrested Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, according to a Roswell Police Department spokesman.
Todd Wildermuth, RPD public information officer, issued an announcement Saturday night indicating that Flores had been arrested by a U.S. Marshals Service task force on a Roswell Police Department warrant issued Friday.
"The arrest occurred without incident around 5:30 p.m. (New Mexico time) shortly after he exited his mother’s house in the Phoenix suburb and left in a vehicle," according to the news release.
Flores' vehicle was stopped and he was arrested by task force members, which included the Arizona Department of Corrections and Glendale Police Department, in addition to the Marshals Service.
The press release indicated that Flores will be returned to Roswell to face the charges here.
Flores is accused of fatally shooting Damyn Rodriguez, 15, on July 24 in the 1400 block of East Tilden Street. He also is suspected of shooting two other males, 15 and 19, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The charges against him are first-degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.