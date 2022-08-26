Roswell police are asking for assistance in identifying a person shown on video who they believe could be a suspect in a recent deadly shooting.
According to a Thursday press release from the Roswell Police Department, investigators have surveillance camera footage of a person they believe might be a suspect in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Robert Smiley last week.
“RPD Criminal Investigations Division believes the suspect in this case may be the person seen in surveillance video that shows the area where the shooting took place,” the release states.
The person on camera is shown wearing shorts, a backwards ball cap, light-colored face mask with a skull on it and a black shoulder-sling bag.
Smiley was found dead on Aug. 19 inside a travel trailer on a 600 block of South Missouri Avenue property. Investigators say Smiley had at least one gunshot wound when he was found.
Anyone with information about the case is asked the call the police at 575-624-6770.