Roswell Police Chief Philip Smith said Thursday that his department is preparing to begin its first satellite police academy session as soon as March 2023.
“We are gathering curriculum materials and have to assess the accreditation of instructors,” Smith said.
Completing a state audit is a requirement for operating an officer training academy that is “legitimate and within state standards,” according to the department’s application to the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board to operate a satellite academy program.
Roswell filed its application more than a year ago and met with the board June 2 to discuss the plan.
Smith said helping the department attract more new officers — and relieving Roswell police staff who commute more than three hours each way to provide instruction at the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy in Santa Fe — are just some of the potential benefits to the department and the community it serves.
Smith explained in an email Friday that one of the most important reasons for operating a satellite academy is that “it will allow our recruits to go home at night.”
Without the three-hour drive, these recruits could better focus on “familiarizing themselves with Roswell,” Smith said.
Driving to and from Santa Fe can take up to several hours a week. Recruits are off on weekends and can opt to drive back to the Roswell area to see friends and family, then drive back to resume their studies each week, said Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for RPD.
Its curriculum and facilities need to pass inspection before the academy can begin training law enforcement recruits.
The first academy session in Roswell must also train at least 10 recruits. There would be two training sessions each year to prepare 20 or more officers annually.
Smith told Roswell City Council members last month that he anticipates there will be training offered to experienced officers and in public safety telecommunication as well.
Smith said now the department would be considered fully staffed once there are 99 sworn officers. Council members approved funding during this fiscal year for the department to hire five new officers.
The new officers “will greatly help our community policing efforts,” Smith noted.
Before the pandemic, maximum staffing of sworn officers was 94 and the department had reached it. City officials weren’t sure how much money there would be to spend to run the local government so they froze all hiring — including police.
Along with staff attrition and employee retirements, the police department alone was down by at least 15 employees. The department is still “6-7 positions” short of the earlier goal of 94 sworn officers, according to Smith.
The department has also started a separate accreditation of its department by The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., CALEA for short. This voluntary assessment highlights the department’s standards and practices but would also review training, facilities and other aspects of operations related to an academy program.
Smith anticipates this process will be completed by the end of 2022.
According to the CALEA website, Roswell would be the third department in New Mexico to have this designation if it indeed qualifies for it. Two other departments in the state already have its stamp of approval: Farmington and Los Alamos County.
There would likely be a charge to train recruits from outside departments. Any profit would go to city government, according to Smith.
The academy would be open to training recruits from other law enforcement agencies. The application states that communities served could include not only all of Chaves County but also those in Eddy, Lea and Lincoln counties.
Another option in the wider region for departments seeking to train recruits is the satellite police academy at New Mexico Junior College in Hobbs. But it’s a commute of about two hours each way from Roswell.
The Chaves County Sheriff's Office will continue using the training program at New Mexico Junior College.
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to be satisfied and impressed with the quality and training and with the deputies that have graduated the Hobbs Satellite Academy,” Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Friday in an email response to the newspaper about Roswell's plan. “The Sheriff’s Office plans to continue to utilize the Hobbs Satellite Academy due to the sheriff’s satisfaction and amount of training; scenarios; training equipment; and the ability to utilize the New Mexico College facilities.”
Yslas said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington also stressed that an academy for the Roswell Police Department would benefit that department financially and be convenient for local recruits.
“This statement and decision is to take nothing away from the Roswell Police Department and their decision” to start a satellite training program, Yslas noted, adding that the Sheriff’s Office wishes RPD success with its satellite academy.
Smith asserts that the department can operate its own academy without additional spending.
He said about 20 Roswell officers are currently instructing recruits at the Santa Fe Academy and that these professionals could instead work for the local satellite. Another way to keep down costs would be to use existing sites around the community as training locations.
“I believe having the academy here in our city will improve perceptions of professionalism and become more attractive to prospective recruits,” Smith added.
Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or at reporter03@rdrnews.com.
