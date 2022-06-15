The Roswell Police Department will replace its officers’ body cameras later this month after encountering technical problems with its current cameras.
The $426,000 five-year contract with Axon Enterprises will be paid for through grants, according to Police Chief Phil Smith.
RPD has used body cameras since 2015, first with Axon. But the contract became too expensive and the department purchased equipment from WatchGuard that is currently in use.
Those 75 cameras, whose warranty expires in October, Smith said, have become unreliable, with many of them unable to connect to the dock that downloads video and charges the cameras. Only 22 of the cameras are currently able to connect, he said.
The department began using the WatchGuard equipment about two years ago.
State law passed in 2020 requires law enforcement officers to have a body-worn camera while on duty and video must be maintained for at least 120 days.
“We didn’t lose any video but it’s like playing whack-a-mole trying to find the one that will connect with it and talk to it,” Smith said of the camera docks.
The city’s information technology staff has been unable to solve the problem and WatchGuard did not send any staff to resolve the issue, he said.
Furthermore, the city IT staff has had difficulties transferring archived footage from under the original Axon contract into local storage.
The new contract with that company will restore access to their servers and the archived footage, he said.
“With this program, they waived all the fees and we’ll have it all back again,” Smith said.
RPD was able to negotiate a lower price for the first two years of the contract to accommodate the grant money available to the department, he said.
“They made it more affordable for us because that’s what we had,” he said.
The new cameras arrived Monday, well ahead of the expected delivery at the end of June, Smith said, and he hoped they could be put in service next week.
“We’re not going to throw away the WatchGuard, we own that equipment. We have the storage, we have the cameras, so we’re going to keep those, what’s left operating,” he said.
Although the cameras have already been purchased under a state pricing contract, the use of the funds still needs to get the approval of the Roswell City Council. The council’s Public Safety Committee voted 4-0 Monday to recommend approval of the purchase. The full council will consider it at the July 14 meeting.
The committee also voted unanimously to recommend ratifying the purchase of four new trucks for the Roswell Fire Department. The $2.5 million cost will be paid on a lease-purchase agreement over 10 years at $310,700 a year using the State Fire Fund.
Deputy City Manager Mike Matthews said the purchase of the trucks was an opportunity, similar to RPD’s purchase of 10 pickup trucks last year for patrol cars.
Two of the new fire trucks will be available in August and two in September, Matthews said. If the city were to custom-order a truck, it would take up to two years for the design and build, he said.
“These are standard stock trucks. You’d never know the difference if you put one of these next to the custom trucks that we currently have,” he said.
The purchase will replace four older fire engines that in the last year have cost the city more than $100,000 in maintenance, Matthews said.
Final payments for lease-purchase agreements for three fire engines will be made in August, Matthews said. Those engines are 10 years old and will be moved into reserve status. Because they won’t be used as much, they could last another 10 years, he said.
“The last two trucks we purchase we paid cash for, but we saved up for years to get those and pay cash for them. This is a way for us to get on a replacement plan,” Matthews said.
The plan would replace two trucks every two years, he said.
